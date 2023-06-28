Annual increase in rent prices slows in May: Survey

Annual increase in rent prices slows in May: Survey

ISTANBUL
Annual increase in rent prices slows in May: Survey

The pace of growth in the annual increase in rental house prices has slowed from 117 percent to 101 percent across Türkiye, according to a study by Istanbul-based Bahçeşehir University’s Economic and Social Research Center (BETAM).

The report noted that annual increases in rents were sharp in April and May last year, the slower growth in rent prices in May could be attributed to the base-effect, the report noted.

Rent prices increased by 7.7 percent last month from April, whereas the increase in the same period of last year was 16.2 percent, the authors of the report said.

The rent price, which was 56.3 Turkish Liras/square meter on average last year, climbed to 113.2 liras this year, they said.

The annual increase in rent prices in Istanbul slowed from 117.4 percent in April to 109.4 percent in May, while the year-on-year increase in İzmir, the country’s third largest city, eased from 160.9 percent to 150 percent. In Ankara, the annual increase was flat from April to May.

In Istanbul, the price of a rental house was 140 liras/square meter in May, in İzmir and Ankara it was 93.7 liras and 112.5 liras, respectively.

The inflation-adjusted real increase in rent prices was 44 percent year-on-year.

The report also said that demand for rental housing grew by 3.8 percent last month compared with a year ago, while more rental houses were offered in the market. The number of classified ads placed by landlords increased by 9 percent across the country in May from April, according to the report.

The government recently extended the 25 percent cap on rent hikes for another year until July 2024. The measure was introduced last year as millions of tenants were struggling to cope with sharp increases in rent prices in an environment of elevated inflation.

inflation rate,

TÜRKIYE Turkish, US officials discuss regional issues

Turkish, US officials discuss regional issues
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, US officials discuss regional issues

    Turkish, US officials discuss regional issues

  2. Observation satellite captures inaugural image

    Observation satellite captures inaugural image

  3. Erdoğan expresses continued support for Palestine

    Erdoğan expresses continued support for Palestine

  4. Türkiye celebrating Eid al-Adha holiday

    Türkiye celebrating Eid al-Adha holiday

  5. UN Security Council urges restraint amid West Bank violence

    UN Security Council urges restraint amid West Bank violence
Recommended
Germany, France and Italy agree raw materials cooperation

Germany, France and Italy agree raw materials cooperation
China calls Wests economic de-risking false proposition

China calls West's economic de-risking 'false proposition'
Istanbul welcomes more than 6 mln foreign tourists

Istanbul welcomes more than 6 mln foreign tourists
Services inflation rises 3 percent in May

Services inflation rises 3 percent in May
UAE delegation visits Ankara to discuss investments

UAE delegation visits Ankara to discuss investments
Wheat production estimate for 2023 revised upwards

Wheat production estimate for 2023 revised upwards
WORLD UN Security Council urges restraint amid West Bank violence

UN Security Council urges restraint amid West Bank violence

The UN Security Council on Tuesday expressed sadness over the recent deaths of civilians in violence in the occupied West Bank and urged all parties to "refrain from unilateral actions that further inflame tensions."

ECONOMY Germany, France and Italy agree raw materials cooperation

Germany, France and Italy agree raw materials cooperation

Germany, France and Italy have said they would cooperate more closely on the procurement of raw materials as Europe seeks to reduce its reliance on imports from countries such as China.
SPORTS Turkish taekwondo athletes win gold in EG 2023

Turkish taekwondo athletes win gold in EG 2023

Turkish taekwondo athletes Nafia Kuş and Sude Yaren Uzunçavdar seized gold medals at the third European Games held in Poland.