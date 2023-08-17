Annual increase in home prices continues to slow

Annual increase in home prices continues to slow

ISTANBUL
Annual increase in home prices continues to slow

The pace of annual growth in residential property prices has continued to slow, data from the Central Bank have shown.

The residential property prices index rose by 95.9 percent in June from a year ago, easing from the 104 percent annual increase recorded in the previous month.

The index advanced 4.8 percent in June from a month ago, after increasing 3.6 percent month-on-month in May.

In real terms, residential property prices rose by 30.8 percent in June compared with the same month last year, the Central Bank said on Aug. 16.

In Istanbul, the country’s financial and commercial capital, property prices climbed 85.1 percent, while the annual rate of increase in Ankara was 106 percent.

The unit price of residential property in Istanbul was 24,599 Turkish Liras ($909) per square meter. It was 37,220 liras in Ankara.

In İzmir, Türkiye’s third largest city by population, prices leaped 100 percent.

The index for new dwellings was up 95.8 percent in Istanbul while rising 90 percent in the capital.

Home sales last month reversed a five-month-long decline and increased by 16.7 percent compared with July 2022.

Some 109,548 homes changed hands in July, up from around 84,000 residential properties sold in June.

Mortgaged sales, however, fell 24.1 percent from July 2022 to 19,146, making up a little more than 13 percent of all sales.

People from the housing industry linked the decline in mortgaged sales to problems regarding consumers’ access to loans.

From January to July, home sales were down 17.7 percent from a year earlier to 675,327, with mortgaged sales shrinking 28.2 percent to 136,000.

TÜRKIYE Handover ceremonies mark changes in military

Handover ceremonies mark changes in military
LATEST NEWS

  1. Handover ceremonies mark changes in military

    Handover ceremonies mark changes in military

  2. Marmara earthquake victims commemorated on 24rd anniversary

    Marmara earthquake victims commemorated on 24rd anniversary

  3. Economy expected to grow 4.5 pct this year: Şimşek

    Economy expected to grow 4.5 pct this year: Şimşek

  4. NATO aide under fire for suggesting Ukraine surrender land

    NATO aide under fire for suggesting Ukraine surrender land

  5. Pakistan police guard Christian colony after mob attack over 'blasphemy'

    Pakistan police guard Christian colony after mob attack over 'blasphemy'
Recommended
Economy expected to grow 4.5 pct this year: Şimşek

Economy expected to grow 4.5 pct this year: Şimşek
Istanbul’s İstiklal Avenue bustling with shoppers

Istanbul’s İstiklal Avenue bustling with shoppers
Moody’s upgrades outlook for Turkish banks

Moody’s upgrades outlook for Turkish banks
UK inflation falls to 17-month low

UK inflation falls to 17-month low
TweetDeck placed behind paywall

TweetDeck placed behind paywall
Demand remains robust for luxury cars

Demand remains robust for luxury cars
WORLD NATO aide under fire for suggesting Ukraine surrender land

NATO aide under fire for suggesting Ukraine surrender land

NATO has göne into cleanup mode in the wake of a debate over a senior official’s suggestion that Ukraine could cede territory to Russia in exchange for NATO membership.
ECONOMY Economy expected to grow 4.5 pct this year: Şimşek

Economy expected to grow 4.5 pct this year: Şimşek

Despite all global financial problems, the Turkish economy is forecast to grow by 4.5 percent in 2023, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, vowing to continue to take measures for monetary tightening.
SPORTS Pidcock wins world mountain bike gold

Pidcock wins world mountain bike gold

Olympic champion Tom Pidcock won the world championship cross country mountain bike marathon on Aug. 12 as a crash ended Mathieu van der Poel's dream of a unique treble.