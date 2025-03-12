Annual increase in construction costs continues to slow

Annual increase in construction costs continues to slow

ISTANBUL
Annual increase in construction costs continues to slow

The annual increase in the construction cost index continued to slow for the eight month in a row in January, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has shown.

The headline cost index rose by 26.6 percent year-on-year in January, easing from the annual increase of 34.3 percent in the previous month.

The index, however, advanced 9.1 percent in January from December, marking the highest monthly increase since January 2023, when the index surged 15.7 percent.

In the construction sector, labor costs were up 23.6 percent month-on-month and 34.7 percent year-on-year.

The materials cost index rose by 1.96 percent monthly, while the annual increase was 22.4 percent.

The year-on-year increase in the building construction cost index slowed from 34.7 percent in December 2024 to 27.09 percent in January.

The Central Bank reported last month that the residential property price index recorded an annual increase of 31.9 percent in January in nominal terms. The monthly increase was 4.7 percent.

In real terms, the index declined by 7.2 percent.

The price index for new dwellings rose 33.9 percent annually and 5.2 percent monthly, the bank said.

In January, the housing market expanded 39.7 percent from a year ago, buoyed by the sharp increase in mortgaged home sales.

In the same month, 112,173 homes changed hands, while mortgage home sales surged 183 percent annually to 16,726 units.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Nobody is expelling any Palestinians: Trump

'Nobody is expelling any Palestinians': Trump
LATEST NEWS

  1. 'Nobody is expelling any Palestinians': Trump

    'Nobody is expelling any Palestinians': Trump

  2. Türkiye welcomes Ukraine's acceptance of ceasefire: Erdoğan

    Türkiye welcomes Ukraine's acceptance of ceasefire: Erdoğan

  3. Justice minister rejects general amnesty claims

    Justice minister rejects general amnesty claims

  4. DEM Party to apply to meet Erdoğan after his greenlight

    DEM Party to apply to meet Erdoğan after his greenlight

  5. Turkish Cyprus does not consider UK as a neutral guarantor: Tatar

    Turkish Cyprus does not consider UK as a neutral guarantor: Tatar
Recommended
Albania orders internet operators to block TikTok within 24 hours

Albania orders internet operators to block TikTok within 24 hours
Turkish IT industry’s exports reached $4.9 billion in 2024

Turkish IT industry’s exports reached $4.9 billion in 2024
Current account balance posts $3.8 billion deficit in January

Current account balance posts $3.8 billion deficit in January
Defense company Aselsan seals deal worth $108 million

Defense company Aselsan seals deal worth $108 million
Turkish ports receive record number of cruise passengers last month

Turkish ports receive record number of cruise passengers last month
Volkswagen profit plunges in 2024 as costs rise

Volkswagen profit plunges in 2024 as costs rise
WORLD Nobody is expelling any Palestinians: Trump

'Nobody is expelling any Palestinians': Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that no Palestinians will be expelled from the besieged Gaza Strip even as he continues to pursue his plan to take over the coastal enclave.

ECONOMY Albania orders internet operators to block TikTok within 24 hours

Albania orders internet operators to block TikTok within 24 hours

Albanian authorities have ordered all internet service providers to block access to TikTok by Thursday.

SPORTS Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish shooters Yusuf Dikeç and Şevval İlayda Tarhan clinched the gold medal in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event at the European Shooting Championship in Osijek, Croatia, on March 10.
﻿