Annual Boston Turkish Film Festival goes virtual

  • November 23 2020 07:00:00

Annual Boston Turkish Film Festival goes virtual

WASHINGTON
Annual Boston Turkish Film Festival goes virtual

The Boston Turkish Film Festival kicked off Nov. 22 after a nine-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Films of the 19th Annual Boston Turkish Film Festival, which were originally scheduled for March 19 - April 5, 2020 but cancelled in response to circumstances caused by COVID-19, are now presented on a virtual platform,” according to its website.

Several films will make their U.S. premiers at the annual festival, with award-winning films from the 2019 BTF Documentary and Short Film Competition.

“A Tale of Three Sisters,” “Breath,” “La Belle Indifference,” “The Door,” “Steppe,” “Omar and Us,” “Yuva [Home]” and “Hive” can be viewed online.

The Boston Society of Film Critics, an organization of film reviewers from Boston, Massachusetts honored the Boston Turkish Film Festival last year for “bringing work by emerging and established filmmakers of the Turkish cinema to Boston audiences.”

The festival will run through Dec. 15.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan dismisses calls for release of jailed businessman Kavala, politician Demirtaş

    Erdoğan dismisses calls for release of jailed businessman Kavala, politician Demirtaş

  2. Actor makes 60 liras in half hour in guise of beggar

    Actor makes 60 liras in half hour in guise of beggar

  3. Breathtaking autumn scenes from Turkey's Bolu

    Breathtaking autumn scenes from Turkey's Bolu

  4. More than 7,300 foreigners granted Turkish citizenship since 2017

    More than 7,300 foreigners granted Turkish citizenship since 2017

  5. Turkish troops ready for deployment in Azerbaijan: Turkish Defense Ministry

    Turkish troops ready for deployment in Azerbaijan: Turkish Defense Ministry
Recommended
Volunteer works for church he discovered in his garden

Volunteer works for church he discovered in his garden
Goddess statue unearthed in central Turkey

Goddess statue unearthed in central Turkey
Japanese traveler exhibits Turkish cat in Japan

Japanese traveler exhibits 'Turkish cat' in Japan
Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at Pompeii

Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at Pompeii
Annual Boston Turkish Film Festival goes virtual Sunday

Annual Boston Turkish Film Festival goes virtual Sunday
Acıpayam Canyon prepares to host nature lovers

Acıpayam Canyon prepares to host nature lovers
WORLD Biden to start naming cabinet picks Tuesday as Trump resists

Biden to start naming cabinet picks Tuesday as Trump resists

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will name his first cabinet picks on Nov. 24, his chief of staff said, even as Donald Trump clung to unsubstantiated claims of fraud despite growing dissent from within his own party.
ECONOMY Engineer produces three tons of fertilizer a month

Engineer produces three tons of fertilizer a month

An agricultural engineer in the eastern province of Şırnak has advised the unemployed people to breed Californian worms, telling that he produces three tones of worm fertilizer a month by only working an hour a day.
SPORTS Turkish pentathlete becomes European champion

Turkish pentathlete becomes European champion

Turkish pentathlete İlke Özyüksel bagged a gold medal on Nov. 20 in the Modern Pentathlon U24 Junior European Championships in Drzonkow, Poland.