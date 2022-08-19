Anne Heche’s death ruled accidental after fiery car crash

  • August 19 2022 07:00:00

Anne Heche’s death ruled accidental after fiery car crash

LOS ANGELES 
Anne Heche’s death ruled accidental after fiery car crash

Actor Anne Heche died from inhalation injury and burns after her fiery car crash and the death was ruled an accident, according to coroner’s results released on Aug. 17.

Heche, 53, also had a fractured sternum caused by “blunt trauma,” according to information on the website of the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

A full autopsy report was still being completed, the coroner’s office said.

The Emmy-winning film and television actor was removed from life support Sunday at a burn center. She was injured when her car jumped a curb and smashed into a West Los Angeles home on Aug. 5. The car and the home burst into flames. Only Heche was injured.

Heche suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” caused by a lack of oxygen, according to a statement released last week on behalf of her family and friends.

She was declared brain-dead but was kept on life support until her organs could be donated.

Detectives looking into the crash had said narcotics were found in a blood sample taken from Heche. However, police ended their investigation after she was declared brain-dead.

The coroner’s office listed Aug. 11 as her date of death.

 

WORLD Trump executive pleads guilty in tax case, agrees to testify

Trump executive pleads guilty in tax case, agrees to testify
MOST POPULAR

  1. ‘Das Boot’ director Wolfgang Petersen dead at 81

    ‘Das Boot’ director Wolfgang Petersen dead at 81

  2. ‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller seeking treatment for mental health

    ‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller seeking treatment for mental health

  3. ‘Tornado of fire’: Algeria forest blazes kill dozens

    ‘Tornado of fire’: Algeria forest blazes kill dozens

  4. Minister remembers ‘Bloody Christmas’ victims in Turkish Cyprus

    Minister remembers ‘Bloody Christmas’ victims in Turkish Cyprus

  5. Paris invites Ankara to EU meet on Syria

    Paris invites Ankara to EU meet on Syria
Recommended
Giant sharks once roamed the seas, feasting on huge meals

Giant sharks once roamed the seas, feasting on huge meals
Dutch anglers save fish as Rhine drought bites

Dutch anglers save fish as Rhine drought bites
Marble idol found in İzmir

Marble idol found in İzmir
Article on ‘fat’ Arab women sparks uproar over body-shaming

Article on ‘fat’ Arab women sparks uproar over body-shaming
Russian spacewalk cut short due to issue with suit

Russian spacewalk cut short due to issue with suit
Amazon tribe go behind camera in Nat Geo film

Amazon tribe go behind camera in Nat Geo film
WORLD Trump executive pleads guilty in tax case, agrees to testify

Trump executive pleads guilty in tax case, agrees to testify

A top executive at former President Donald Trump’s family business pleaded guilty on Aug. 18 to evading taxes on a free apartment and other perks, striking a deal with prosecutors that could make him a star witness against the company at a trial this fall.
ECONOMY External assets at $281 billion in June

External assets at $281 billion in June

Türkiye’s external assets stood at $281 billion in June, indicating a decrease of 2.5 percent compared to the end of 2021, and liabilities against nonresidents amounted to $503.5 billion, falling by 7.1 percent, the Central Bank said yesterday.
SPORTS Türkiye bags most medals in Islamic Solidarity Games

Türkiye bags most medals in Islamic Solidarity Games

Türkiye has bagged a whopping 265 medals in the fifth Islamic Solidarity Games being held in the Central Anatolian province of Konya, while the Turkish men’s national U23 football team has become the champion of the tournament recently.