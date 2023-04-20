Ankara worried over Ghannouchi’s arrest by Tunisia

Ankara worried over Ghannouchi’s arrest by Tunisia

ANKARA
Ankara worried over Ghannouchi’s arrest by Tunisia

Ankara has expressed worry after the arrest of one of Tunisia’s most important politicians, Rached Ghannouchi, and stressed the move won’t contribute to the social peace in the North African country.

“We are worried about the arrest of Rached Ghannouchi, leader of the Ennahda Party and former Speaker of the Assembly of People’s Representatives, in Tunisia. We are of the opinion that such actions aiming at politicians representing different segments of the society will not contribute to the social peace of Tunisia,” read a written statement by the Foreign Ministry on April 20.

Ghannouchi was arrested for allegedly plotting against the internal security of Tunisia and his party has been barred by the prosecutor. The Ennahda is known to be one of the most influential Islamist political parties in the Islamic world.

“We believe that the democratic transition process in Tunisia can be successful, if it could be conducted on the basis of a broad consensus that includes all segments of society,” said the ministry.

It added, “Türkiye will continue contributing to the peace, prosperity and well-being of friendly and brotherly Tunisia, as was the case until now.”

In the meantime, Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop and chief foreign policy advisor of the president, İbrahim Kalın also reacted to the arrest of the Tunisian politician.

Şentop, in a Twitter message both in Turkish and Arabic, stressed that political struggle should be made by the politicians and political methods, saying “We are following the detention and arrest of Mr. Ghannouchi, the leader of the Ennahda and former Parliament Speaker, an advocate of democracy and human rights in Tunisia, with great concern.”

He said Türkiye is hoping that the authorities will reverse this big mistake.

Kalın, too, expressed concerns over the arrest of Ghannouchi, stressing it will not help Tunisia to build societal peace and political stability.

Turkey, gannouchi,

TÜRKIYE Ankara worried over Ghannouchi’s arrest by Tunisia

Ankara worried over Ghannouchi’s arrest by Tunisia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ankara worried over Ghannouchi’s arrest by Tunisia

    Ankara worried over Ghannouchi’s arrest by Tunisia

  2. US Supreme Court overturns lower court ruling on Halkbank

    US Supreme Court overturns lower court ruling on Halkbank

  3. YSK bars using name of ‘Nation Alliance’ in 16 constituencies

    YSK bars using name of ‘Nation Alliance’ in 16 constituencies

  4. Int’l funds will be at your doorstep on May 15: Minister

    Int’l funds will be at your doorstep on May 15: Minister

  5. US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive in Ukraine

    US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive in Ukraine
Recommended
Türkiye, Ukraine discuss grain deal amid Russia’s complaints

Türkiye, Ukraine discuss grain deal amid Russia’s complaints
US gives first approval for modernization of F-16s in Turkish fleet

US gives first approval for modernization of F-16s in Turkish fleet
Türkiye issues security alerts for citizens in Sudan

Türkiye issues security alerts for citizens in Sudan
Ankara expresses worry over armed clashes in Sudan

Ankara expresses worry over armed clashes in Sudan
Türkiye, Egypt pledge to work closely in Libya

Türkiye, Egypt pledge to work closely in Libya
Turkish, Russian, Syrian, Iranian ministers to meet early May: Çavuşoğlu

Turkish, Russian, Syrian, Iranian ministers to meet early May: Çavuşoğlu
WORLD US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive in Ukraine

US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive in Ukraine

American-made Patriot missiles have arrived in Ukraine, the country's defense minister said Wednesday, providing Kyiv with a long-sought new shield against the Russian airstrikes that have devastated cities and civilian infrastructure.
ECONOMY US Supreme Court overturns lower court ruling on Halkbank

US Supreme Court overturns lower court ruling on Halkbank

The U.S. Supreme Court has given Türkiye’s state-owned lender Halkbank another chance to avoid criminal charges in the United States for allegedly helping Iran evade American economic sanctions, but rejected a key defense mounted by the bank.
SPORTS Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

De’Aaron Fox scored 38 points and Malik Monk added 32 off the bench in leading the Sacramento Kings to a 126-123 victory over Golden State for their first NBA playoff triumph in 17 years.