Ankara worried over Ghannouchi’s arrest by Tunisia

ANKARA

Ankara has expressed worry after the arrest of one of Tunisia’s most important politicians, Rached Ghannouchi, and stressed the move won’t contribute to the social peace in the North African country.

“We are worried about the arrest of Rached Ghannouchi, leader of the Ennahda Party and former Speaker of the Assembly of People’s Representatives, in Tunisia. We are of the opinion that such actions aiming at politicians representing different segments of the society will not contribute to the social peace of Tunisia,” read a written statement by the Foreign Ministry on April 20.

Ghannouchi was arrested for allegedly plotting against the internal security of Tunisia and his party has been barred by the prosecutor. The Ennahda is known to be one of the most influential Islamist political parties in the Islamic world.

“We believe that the democratic transition process in Tunisia can be successful, if it could be conducted on the basis of a broad consensus that includes all segments of society,” said the ministry.

It added, “Türkiye will continue contributing to the peace, prosperity and well-being of friendly and brotherly Tunisia, as was the case until now.”

In the meantime, Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop and chief foreign policy advisor of the president, İbrahim Kalın also reacted to the arrest of the Tunisian politician.

Şentop, in a Twitter message both in Turkish and Arabic, stressed that political struggle should be made by the politicians and political methods, saying “We are following the detention and arrest of Mr. Ghannouchi, the leader of the Ennahda and former Parliament Speaker, an advocate of democracy and human rights in Tunisia, with great concern.”

He said Türkiye is hoping that the authorities will reverse this big mistake.

Kalın, too, expressed concerns over the arrest of Ghannouchi, stressing it will not help Tunisia to build societal peace and political stability.