Ankara welcomes UN resolution on violence against Holy Books

ANKARA

Türkiye has welcomed a resolution adopted by the U.N. General Assembly that considers all acts of violence against Holy Books as violation of international law, in a move that comes after multiple Quran burning incidents in Sweden and Denmark that caused outrage in the Muslim world.

“We welcome the adoption by the U.N. General Assembly on July 25, 2023, of the resolution, of which Türkiye is a co-presenter, that considers all acts of violence against holy books as violation of international law,” read a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry on late July 26.

All 193 countries being represented at the U.N. voted in favor of the resolution that describes that violence against the Holy Books do not comply with international law.

“The resolution is important in the face of the recent permissions to burn our holy book, the Quran, under police protection in Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands. It is essential that the international community decisively takes joint action against such hate crimes that offend billions of Muslims,” the ministry said.

“Türkiye will continue to fulfill its responsibilities in the fight countering hatred against Islam,” it added.

The move by the U.N. General Assembly came after multiple incidents of Quran burning in Sweden and Denmark in front of Iraqi and Turkish embassies that caused outrage in the Muslim world.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condemned the Quran burning and called on the countries to take action to stop such violent acts against the Holy Books.

The EU’s high representative for security and foreign policy, Josep Borrell also condemned the violence against the Quran.

“Following the recent acts by individuals in Europe that have caused offense to many Muslims, the EU reiterates its strong and determined rejection of any form of incitement to religious hatred and intolerance. Respect for diversity is a core value of the European Union. This includes respect for other religious communities,” he said in a statement.

“The desecration of the Quran, or of any other book considered holy, is offensive, disrespectful and a clear provocation. Expressions of racism, xenophobia and related intolerance have no place in the European Union,” added Borrell.

Sweden and Denmark see burning the Quran or other Holy Books within the boundaries of the freedom of expression.

In the meantime, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold a virtual meeting on July 31 to discuss the recent attacks against the Quran and growing Islamophobia in the West. The call will be held by Iran as the term president of the OIC.