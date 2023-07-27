Ankara welcomes UN resolution on violence against Holy Books

Ankara welcomes UN resolution on violence against Holy Books

ANKARA
Ankara welcomes UN resolution on violence against Holy Books

Türkiye has welcomed a resolution adopted by the U.N. General Assembly that considers all acts of violence against Holy Books as violation of international law, in a move that comes after multiple Quran burning incidents in Sweden and Denmark that caused outrage in the Muslim world.

“We welcome the adoption by the U.N. General Assembly on July 25, 2023, of the resolution, of which Türkiye is a co-presenter, that considers all acts of violence against holy books as violation of international law,” read a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry on late July 26.

All 193 countries being represented at the U.N. voted in favor of the resolution that describes that violence against the Holy Books do not comply with international law.

“The resolution is important in the face of the recent permissions to burn our holy book, the Quran, under police protection in Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands. It is essential that the international community decisively takes joint action against such hate crimes that offend billions of Muslims,” the ministry said.

“Türkiye will continue to fulfill its responsibilities in the fight countering hatred against Islam,” it added.

The move by the U.N. General Assembly came after multiple incidents of Quran burning in Sweden and Denmark in front of Iraqi and Turkish embassies that caused outrage in the Muslim world.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condemned the Quran burning and called on the countries to take action to stop such violent acts against the Holy Books.

The EU’s high representative for security and foreign policy, Josep Borrell also condemned the violence against the Quran.

“Following the recent acts by individuals in Europe that have caused offense to many Muslims, the EU reiterates its strong and determined rejection of any form of incitement to religious hatred and intolerance. Respect for diversity is a core value of the European Union. This includes respect for other religious communities,” he said in a statement.

“The desecration of the Quran, or of any other book considered holy, is offensive, disrespectful and a clear provocation. Expressions of racism, xenophobia and related intolerance have no place in the European Union,” added Borrell.

Sweden and Denmark see burning the Quran or other Holy Books within the boundaries of the freedom of expression.

In the meantime, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold a virtual meeting on July 31 to discuss the recent attacks against the Quran and growing Islamophobia in the West. The call will be held by Iran as the term president of the OIC.

Turkey, UN,

ECONOMY Türkiye’s Central Bank revises its inflation target for 2023

Türkiye’s Central Bank revises its inflation target for 2023
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye’s Central Bank revises its inflation target for 2023

    Türkiye’s Central Bank revises its inflation target for 2023

  2. Ankara welcomes UN resolution on violence against Holy Books

    Ankara welcomes UN resolution on violence against Holy Books

  3. Greece races to tackle wildfires as winds set to resume

    Greece races to tackle wildfires as winds set to resume

  4. Ex-intel officer says US hiding info on alien craft

    Ex-intel officer says US hiding info on alien craft

  5. Sinéad O’Connor, gifted Irish singer-songwriter, dies at 56

    Sinéad O’Connor, gifted Irish singer-songwriter, dies at 56
Recommended
Turkish top diplomat meets Chinese counterpart

Turkish top diplomat meets Chinese counterpart
Erdoğan reaffirms support for Palestinian cause

Erdoğan reaffirms support for Palestinian cause
Ankara condemns attack against Quran in Denmark

Ankara condemns attack against Quran in Denmark
Erdoğan affirms commitment to lasting peace on Cyprus

Erdoğan affirms commitment to lasting peace on Cyprus
Türkiye assures further aid as Greece battles wildfires

Türkiye assures further aid as Greece battles wildfires
Türkiye working to meet EU criteria for visa exemption

Türkiye working to meet EU criteria for visa exemption
WORLD Greece races to tackle wildfires as winds set to resume

Greece races to tackle wildfires as winds set to resume

Greek fire crews on Thursday scrambled to put out wildfires raging for two weeks around the country that left five dead before strong winds forecast for the day rekindle blazes.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s Central Bank revises its inflation target for 2023

Türkiye’s Central Bank revises its inflation target for 2023

The Central Bank raised its end-2023 inflation forecast to 58 percent from 22.3 percent in its previous report, its governor, Hafize Gaye Erkan, said on July 27, vowing to continue the bank's gradual monetary tightening.
SPORTS Basketball player killed in tragic accident

Basketball player killed in tragic accident

Young basketball player Mihrace Yasemin Buğdaycı has lost her life after being brutally hit by a car while cycling in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır.