Ankara warns of conflict spillover after Israel’s Rafah offensive

Ankara warns of conflict spillover after Israel’s Rafah offensive

ANKARA
Ankara warns of conflict spillover after Israel’s Rafah offensive

Turkiye has underlined once again that the armed conflict risks to spread to the broader region of the Middle East after Israel’s harsh military offensive into Gaza.

“The fact an Egyptian soldier was martyred by the Israelis in the Rafah border crossing shows the danger of the spillover of the conflict,” Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at a press conference with visiting Cambodian Foreign Minister Sok Chenda Sophea on May 28.

Expressing his condolences and sorrow over the killing of the Egyptian soldier, Fidan reiterated that Israel will surely be held accountable for the crimes it is committing.

“Israel is pursuing the most possible tough and inhumane acts. We wholeheartedly believe that this genocide will not be left unpunished by international law and human conscience,” he stated.

Fidan has also repeated his criticisms against some Western countries, particularly the United States, who remain silent on these massacres.

“It would be impossible for Israel to continue this genocide without the support of the U.S. and other countries,” Fidan stated.

The Turkish foreign minister has raised the recognition of Palestine as a full state by the international community following the decision of Spain, Ireland and Norway.

“Although slow and late, the international community is enhancing Palestine’s efforts to become a full pledge state,” the minister recalled.

Minister Fidan described the three European countries’ move as a significantly important step to this end.

It is becoming much more important for the international community to cooperate with Palestine in its efforts to become a state, Fidan suggested.

In the meantime, the Turkish Foreign Ministry informed that Fidan and his colleagues from the Gaza Contact Group will travel to Spain on May 29 to congratulate Madrid for their decision to formally recognize Palestine.

Türkiye, warning,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Victims of Solingen attack remembered on 31st anniversary

Victims of Solingen attack remembered on 31st anniversary
LATEST NEWS

  1. Victims of Solingen attack remembered on 31st anniversary

    Victims of Solingen attack remembered on 31st anniversary

  2. Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC

    Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC

  3. Erdoğan accuses UN, US, Europe of complicity in Gaza attacks

    Erdoğan accuses UN, US, Europe of complicity in Gaza attacks

  4. Türkiye to warn allies over arms restrictions, anti-terror fight

    Türkiye to warn allies over arms restrictions, anti-terror fight

  5. Multinational firms in Türkiye to face minimum corporate tax

    Multinational firms in Türkiye to face minimum corporate tax
Recommended
Erdoğan accuses UN, US, Europe of complicity in Gaza attacks

Erdoğan accuses UN, US, Europe of complicity in Gaza attacks
Türkiye to warn allies over arms restrictions, anti-terror fight

Türkiye to warn allies over arms restrictions, anti-terror fight
Israeli FMs accusations futile attempt to hide crimes in Gaza, says Türkiye

Israeli FM's accusations 'futile attempt' to hide crimes in Gaza, says Türkiye
World must treat Palestine as a full state, says Fidan

World must treat Palestine as a full state, says Fidan
Türkiye expects swift’ implementation of top court ruling on Rafah

Türkiye expects 'swift’ implementation of top court ruling on Rafah
Gaza Contact Group to hold talks with EU next week

Gaza Contact Group to hold talks with EU next week
WORLD Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC

Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC

Israel has allegedly conducted a nearly decade-long campaign to obstruct the International Criminal Court (ICC) from issuing arrest warrants against its leaders, according to the Guardian.

ECONOMY Multinational firms in Türkiye to face minimum corporate tax

Multinational firms in Türkiye to face minimum corporate tax

A minimum corporate tax will be applied to global companies operating in Türkiye that have not been subject to taxation due to not having headquarters in the country, generating a significant inflow of resources for Türkiye.
SPORTS Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Panathinaikos came back from a 14-point deficit and captured its seventh EuroLeague title on May 26 night, defeating the presumed favorite Real Madrid 95-80.
﻿