Ankara urges extension of humanitarian aid bid into Syria

ANKARA
Ankara has urged the continuation of U.N.-led humanitarian aid into Syria as the current bid will expire on Jan. 10, 2023.

“People living in Syria are suffering dearly. Humanitarian aid should be delivered properly. For this, the resolution 2642 of the U.N. Security Council should be extended,” Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said at a joint press conference with visiting Maltese Foreign Minister Ian Borg on Dec. 15.

The two ministers discussed bilateral affairs, the developments concerning Syria and Libya as well as the eastern Mediterranean. “We share the same view on cooperating more on regional affairs,” Çavuşoğlu said.

“I have informed my friend about the growing terror threat stemming from the PKK/YPG in Syria. I have also informed him about our operations,” the minister said. The ongoing civil war has many consequences, and one of them is growing humanitarian suffering, Çavuşoğlu said, informing that the current U.N. Security Council resolution that paves the way for transporting the U.N.’s aid will expire on Jan. 10, 2023.

“Earlier, it was extended for six months. This is particularly important for the transportation of humanitarian aid through Türkiye. We have specifically evaluated this because Malta is now a member of the U.N. Security Council,” the Turkish foreign minister stated.

Another issue the two ministers discussed was Libya. “Malta is one of the closest countries to Libya geographically. The situation in Libya has always had negative impacts on Malta. Malta had serious experience on irregular migrations,” Türkiye’s top diplomat said.

The two countries will remain in close consultations over Libya, Çavuşoğlu said.

For his part, the visiting minister underlined that Malta will resume the seat of a temporary member of the U.N. Security Council by Jan. 1, 2023. “We have shared our views on the war in Ukraine. I have reiterated how important it was for Türkiye to bring the two warring sides first in Antalya then in Istanbul and the grain deal,” he suggested.

Later in the day, Çavuşoğlu also held talks with Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib.

