Ankara university hospital takes intensive measures to combat virus

ISTANBUL

All non-mandatory surgeries and polyclinic appointments were stopped until a second announcement at Hacettepe University (HÜ) hospitals in Ankara within the scope of measures to be taken for the new type of coronavirus.

In order not to overburden healthcare service in the later stages of the pandemic, the administration decided not to accept patients other than those whose medical situation is urgent.

The university decided to discharge some patients as soon as possible and limit the number of operations held except for emergencies.

All appointments are already given to patients also were canceled, according to the decisions taken by the administration.

The aim is to increase the number of available beds and use human resources effectively and efficiently within the scope of the decision.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has prepared two new public service announcements videos to inform citizens about the measures to be taken against the coronavirus and to prevent the spread of the disease.

One of the videos prepared for television broadcasts 14 rules that must be taken to protect against the risk of coronavirus, while the other focuses on the measures to be taken when returning from abroad.

Actor Taner Ölmez, who plays the role of “Dr. Ali Vefa” in the “Mucize Doktor” series, explains the precautions to be taken against the risk. Warnings for returns from abroad are made by Timuçin Esen, the leading actor of the “Hekimoğlu” series. Both Turkish series, depicting the lives of Turkish doctors, are widely watched.

The campaign will be broadcast simultaneously on television, radio, outdoor and internet channels.