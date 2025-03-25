Ankara tops country’s human development index ranking

ANKARA
The Human Development Index (HDI) in the country rose by 1.1 percent in 2022 compared to 2018, reaching 0.854, with the capital Ankara leading the rankings among the country’s 81 provinces, the official statistics office has announced.

 

Established by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the HDI is a composite measure used to assess the social and economic development of regions or countries. It is calculated based on three key dimensions: longevity, education accessibility and living standards.

 

The index ranges from 0 to 1, with higher values indicating better human development conditions. According to the thresholds set by the UNDP, Türkiye is classified as a "very high human development" country.

 

From 2018 to 2022, among the index's subcomponents, the life expectancy index in the country decreased by 2.2 percent, while the education index increased by 3 percent and the income index rose by 2.6 percent, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on March 24.

 

When viewed on a provincial basis, Istanbul and Kocaeli traced the capital’s HDI of 0,891 with 0.886, followed by the western city of İzmir and the southwestern province of Muğla in 2022. On the other hand, the province with the lowest HDI emerged as Ağrı with 0.748, followed by Şanlıurfa and Van.

 

Between 2018 and 2022, the province with the highest HDI growth was Kilis with 4.1 percent. Meanwhile, the Black Sea provinces of Trabzon, Ordu, Rize and Karabük experienced slight declines in their HDI values during the same period.

 

Previously, Türkiye’s HDI values were calculated at the national level by the UNDP. However, in 2023, TÜİK began publishing data on average and expected years of schooling, making it possible for the nation to generate its own HDI values.

Erdoğan criticizes boycott calls, announces 9-day holiday for Eid
