Ankara State Theater’s production captivates audiences in Tunisia

TUNIS

Ankara State Theater has brought its acclaimed production “Son İnsan” (The Last Human) to the Tunisian capital, captivating local enthusiasts.

The performance took place at the 4th Art Theatre Hall in Tunis as part of the Tunisia World Theatre Festival, organized by the Tunis National Theatre.

Written by Derem Çıray and directed by Pınar Töre Karayel, the single-act production runs for approximately 80 minutes and explores humanity’s confrontation with its own nature in the aftermath of war.

The play examines themes of destruction, chaos and inner conflict, posing the profound question, “What has humanity done, and what will it do next?”

Türkiye’s Ambassador to Tunisia Ahmet Misbah Demircan praised the performance, highlighting its artistic strengths.

“The integration of stage, sound, custome and lighting created a powerful theatrical experience, blending elements of theater and opera. The play’s exploration of the war’s devastating impact on human life was particularly meaningful,” he said.

He emphasized the growing cultural collaboration between Türkiye and Tunisia, noting that State Theatres have participated in the festival annually.

The performance marked the first time a Turkish theater production was staged at the festival, offering the Tunisian audience an opportunity to experience Turkish theatrical artistry.