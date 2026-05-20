Museum stands out with mythological deity figures

AFYONKARAHİSAR

The Afyonkarahisar Museum’s collection of marble deity sculptures, headlined by the mother goddess Cybele, continues to be a major highlight for visitors.

The sculptures were discovered in 1964 during road construction works near Çavdarlı village, about 5 kilometers from the western province of Afyonkarahisar. Following reports that the Cybele statue had been illegally removed from the area, a rescue excavation was carried out by museum authorities, uncovering more than 70 mythological figures, including Apollo, Artemis, Tyche, Men, Asclepius, Zeus and Heracles.

The ancient artifact was exhibited in the city’s former museum until 2023. The Cybele statue, which had been smuggled abroad and sold in Israel before being returned to Türkiye from the United States on Dec. 13, 2020, was later brought to Afyonkarahisar after being temporarily exhibited at the Istanbul Archaeology Museums.

Today, 14 of the sculptures are on display at the new Afyonkarahisar Museum, drawing strong interest from visitors.

Museum Director Mehmet Garipcin said the “Çavdarlı-Kovalık Mound” finds represent one of the most important collections in the museum.

He noted that the sculptures date back to the second and third centuries A.D. and were likely hidden for around 1,700 years to protect them from destruction during a period of religious transition in Anatolia.

“With the spread of Christianity in Anatolia in the fourth century A.D., such pagan sculptures were being destroyed — their eyes gouged out, broken or completely eliminated,” Garipcin said.

“We believe this group was moved from a sacred area and hidden in its current location to prevent its destruction. After about 1,700 years, it has reemerged,” he added.

Garipcin said the works belonged to a polytheistic

belief system and some inscriptions on the sculptures include the names of patrons and sculptors.

He also noted that the museum, which uses modern exhibition techniques, attracts around 50,000 visitors annually and plans to organize broader exhibitions featuring the sculpture group in the future.