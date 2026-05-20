Symposium sculptures displayed on island for 22 years

ISPARTA

Sculptures created during the 1st International Isparta Eğirdir Stone Sculpture Symposium in 2004 have been exhibited on Can Island in the Eğirdir district of southwestern Türkiye for the past 22 years.

The symposium, held between Aug. 16 and Sept. 16, 2004, brought together 13 sculptors from Türkiye, France, Italy, Japan, Israel, Egypt, Bulgaria and Ecuador.

Artists including Alex Labejof from France, Jesus Cobo from Ecuador, Kamen Tanev from Bulgaria, Salah Hamad from Egypt, Stefano Gratarola from Italy, Tanya Preminger from Israel and Toru Saizo from Japan created sculptures alongside Turkish artists Bülent Çınar, Evrim Çamoğlu, Mustafa Yüksel, Nusret Başöner, Ayşe Sibel Kedik and Olcay Ataseven.

The sculptures were later placed in the recreation area on Can Island, where they continue to attract visitors.

Çetin Meydan, a lecturer at the Tourism and Hotel Management Department of Eğirdir Vocational School at Isparta University of Applied Sciences, said the area serves as an important recreational spot for both locals and tourists.

He noted that visitors often do not know why the sculptures were created or displayed there due to the lack of information boards at the site.

“People naturally ask why these sculptures are here, but there is no information explaining the symposium or the artworks,” Meydan said

He suggested placing an information board at the entrance of the area and plaques next to each sculpture identifying the artist and the work.

Meydan also pointed out that some sculptures have been damaged over time and stressed the need for conservation measures and landscaping work to better protect the artworks.

“The sculptures carry significant tourism potential,” he said.

Calling for a new international symposium to be organized in the district, Meydan said additional artworks could further enrich the area.

“This region could be transformed into an open-air sculpture museum. Such a development would increase Eğirdir’s recognition both nationally and internationally,” he added.