Symposium sculptures displayed on island for 22 years

Symposium sculptures displayed on island for 22 years

ISPARTA
Symposium sculptures displayed on island for 22 years

Sculptures created during the 1st International Isparta Eğirdir Stone Sculpture Symposium in 2004 have been exhibited on Can Island in the Eğirdir district of southwestern Türkiye for the past 22 years.

The symposium, held between Aug. 16 and Sept. 16, 2004, brought together 13 sculptors from Türkiye, France, Italy, Japan, Israel, Egypt, Bulgaria and Ecuador.

Artists including Alex Labejof from France, Jesus Cobo from Ecuador, Kamen Tanev from Bulgaria, Salah Hamad from Egypt, Stefano Gratarola from Italy, Tanya Preminger from Israel and Toru Saizo from Japan created sculptures alongside Turkish artists Bülent Çınar, Evrim Çamoğlu, Mustafa Yüksel, Nusret Başöner, Ayşe Sibel Kedik and Olcay Ataseven.

The sculptures were later placed in the recreation area on Can Island, where they continue to attract visitors.

Çetin Meydan, a lecturer at the Tourism and Hotel Management Department of Eğirdir Vocational School at Isparta University of Applied Sciences, said the area serves as an important recreational spot for both locals and tourists.

He noted that visitors often do not know why the sculptures were created or displayed there due to the lack of information boards at the site.

“People naturally ask why these sculptures are here, but there is no information explaining the symposium or the artworks,” Meydan said

He suggested placing an information board at the entrance of the area and plaques next to each sculpture identifying the artist and the work.

Meydan also pointed out that some sculptures have been damaged over time and stressed the need for conservation measures and landscaping work to better protect the artworks.

“The sculptures carry significant tourism potential,” he said.

Calling for a new international symposium to be organized in the district, Meydan said additional artworks could further enrich the area.

“This region could be transformed into an open-air sculpture museum. Such a development would increase Eğirdir’s recognition both nationally and internationally,” he added.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 422 Global Sumud Flotilla participants en route to Türkiye from Israel

422 Global Sumud Flotilla participants en route to Türkiye from Israel
LATEST NEWS

  1. 422 Global Sumud Flotilla participants en route to Türkiye from Israel

    422 Global Sumud Flotilla participants en route to Türkiye from Israel

  2. Kılıçdaroğlu urges CHP to ‘purify itself’ amid legal battle

    Kılıçdaroğlu urges CHP to ‘purify itself’ amid legal battle

  3. Greece jails Azerbaijani man over spying on base

    Greece jails Azerbaijani man over spying on base

  4. Turkish, Armenian officials hold meeting on transboundary waters

    Turkish, Armenian officials hold meeting on transboundary waters

  5. Turkish prosecutors order detention of 25 celebrities in expanded drug probe

    Turkish prosecutors order detention of 25 celebrities in expanded drug probe
Recommended
Historic Hatay parliament building reopens as state theater

Historic Hatay parliament building reopens as state theater
Ankara exhibition traces 12 millennia of Anatolian jewelry

Ankara exhibition traces 12 millennia of Anatolian jewelry
Bayeux Tapestry to be shown flat for first time in London

Bayeux Tapestry to be shown flat for first time in London
‘The Four Seasons’ star Tina Fey says old friends are gold

‘The Four Seasons’ star Tina Fey says old friends are gold
Nature enthusiasts explore bees world

Nature enthusiasts explore bees' world
Son of Mango founder posts bail after arrest over fathers death

Son of Mango founder posts bail after arrest over father's death
Museum stands out with mythological deity figures

Museum stands out with mythological deity figures
WORLD Greece jails Azerbaijani man over spying on base

Greece jails Azerbaijani man over spying on base

A Greek court has sentenced a 27-year-old Azerbaijani national to more than seven years in prison on espionage charges linked to alleged surveillance of the strategically important Souda naval base on the island of Crete, legal sources said on May 21.

ECONOMY EasyJet reports deeper first-half loss on Mideast war

EasyJet reports deeper first-half loss on Mideast war

British no-frills airline EasyJet said Thursday that its losses deepened in the six months to end-March after the Middle East war sent jet fuel prices soaring.

SPORTS Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

 Türkiye coach Vincenzo Montella on May 18 announced a 35-man provisional squad for the 2026 World Cup, banking on a blend of elite youth and veteran stars to mark the nation’s first appearance at the global tournament in 24 years.  
﻿