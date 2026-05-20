France unveils architects to transform Louvre Museum

France unveils architects to transform Louvre Museum

PARIS
France unveils architects to transform Louvre Museum

France said on May 18 that it had selected an international team of architects to transform the Louvre, which has been hit by a litany of problems including a $100 million jewelry robbery.

The “Louvre-New Renaissance” overhaul, President Emmanuel Macron’s signature project announced last year, will include a new space for the Mona Lisa and a new museum entrance.

The vast redevelopment project has been entrusted to Studios Architecture Paris, the French branch of an international company, and Selldorf Architects, a firm founded by a German architect in New York.

A French landscape and urban planning agency is also part of the winning team, which was selected by a jury from among five shortlisted candidates.

The culture ministry said the winning proposal was selected for “the quality of its architectural approach and its integration in terms of heritage, urban, and landscape considerations,” as well as security concerns.

The Louvre said “The proposal establishes an elegant link between the city, the palace, and the museum.”

Studios Architecture Paris contributed to the design of the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris and the LUMA Foundation in Arles.

Selldorf Architects is known for its work on the historic mansion that houses The Frick Collection in New York as well as the National Gallery in London.

Macron’s aides have said the project is expected to cost 700 million to 800 million euros ($730 to 830 million). But the French Court of Auditors has put the price tag at 1.15 billion euros.

Under the plan, Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece, which attracts around 20,000 visitors a day, will be independently accessible from the rest of the museum, with a separate ticket to see it.

The museum will also have a new entrance on its eastern facade to help ease congestion at its current glass-and-metal pyramid entry point.

That entrance was designed for just four million visitors a year when it was inaugurated in 1988.

 

Louvre Museum,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Unplanned grocery and food delivery spending weigh on budgets

Unplanned grocery and food delivery spending weigh on budgets
LATEST NEWS

  1. Unplanned grocery and food delivery spending weigh on budgets

    Unplanned grocery and food delivery spending weigh on budgets

  2. Türkiye’s crop production forecast to rise in 2026

    Türkiye’s crop production forecast to rise in 2026

  3. Services, construction confidence decline in May, retail improves

    Services, construction confidence decline in May, retail improves

  4. Türkiye’s short-term external debt falls to $166.6 billion in March

    Türkiye’s short-term external debt falls to $166.6 billion in March

  5. Nvidia posts record $81.6 billion quarterly revenue on AI spending

    Nvidia posts record $81.6 billion quarterly revenue on AI spending
Recommended
Historic Hatay parliament building reopens as state theater

Historic Hatay parliament building reopens as state theater
Ankara exhibition traces 12 millennia of Anatolian jewelry

Ankara exhibition traces 12 millennia of Anatolian jewelry
Bayeux Tapestry to be shown flat for first time in London

Bayeux Tapestry to be shown flat for first time in London
‘The Four Seasons’ star Tina Fey says old friends are gold

‘The Four Seasons’ star Tina Fey says old friends are gold
Nature enthusiasts explore bees world

Nature enthusiasts explore bees' world
Son of Mango founder posts bail after arrest over fathers death

Son of Mango founder posts bail after arrest over father's death
Museum stands out with mythological deity figures

Museum stands out with mythological deity figures
WORLD US charges former Cuban president with murder as pressure builds

US charges former Cuban president with murder as pressure builds

The United States on Wednesday indicted Cuba's former leader Raul Castro on murder charges, fueling speculation that President Donald Trump will try to topple the communist state.

ECONOMY Unplanned grocery and food delivery spending weigh on budgets

Unplanned grocery and food delivery spending weigh on budgets

Small daily expenses, such as unplanned grocery shopping and food delivery spending, weigh on household budgets, found a new survey by ING Türkiye.

SPORTS Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

 Türkiye coach Vincenzo Montella on May 18 announced a 35-man provisional squad for the 2026 World Cup, banking on a blend of elite youth and veteran stars to mark the nation’s first appearance at the global tournament in 24 years.  
﻿