Ankara slams Israel army 'provocation' in West Bank mosque

Ankara slams Israel army 'provocation' in West Bank mosque

ANKARA
Ankara slams Israel army provocation in West Bank mosque

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has condemned what it called the "provocation" in a mosque in the occupied West Bank by Israeli troops who were seen reciting a Jewish prayer.

Video footage showed soldiers inside a mosque in Jenin refugee camp using loudspeakers to recite the Shema Yisrael, a central prayer in Judaism.

Towards the end of the clip, laughter can be heard as troops walk outside the mosque and a Hanukkah song rings out from the loudspeaker.

It was not clear when the footage was filmed, but Israeli forces were engaged in a deadly raid in Jenin this week that saw 11 Palestinians killed, according to the Palestinian authorities.

"We strongly condemn the provocations of Israeli soldiers who stormed the Jenin refugee camp and disrespected the sanctity of a place of worship by entering the mosque," Foreign Ministry spokesman Öncü Keçeli said in a statement on X on Dec. 14.

Ankara expects attacks on Muslim holy places in east Jerusalem and the West Bank to be ended immediately, Keçeli said, urging that the perpetrators be punished "in the most severe way."

The Israeli army said the soldiers involved had been removed from operational duties to face disciplinary procedures.

Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a statement: "Steps will be taken accordingly against those who don't act according to IDF [army] values."

In Gaza, where Israel is engaged in fierce fighting with Hamas and has shelled the territory for weeks, the Hamas antiquities ministry estimates more than 100 mosques have been destroyed.

slams, israeli,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Şimşek meets with investors in Spain

Şimşek meets with investors in Spain
LATEST NEWS

  1. Şimşek meets with investors in Spain

    Şimşek meets with investors in Spain

  2. Ankaragücü president gets lifetime ban for punching referee

    Ankaragücü president gets lifetime ban for punching referee

  3. İYİ Party's solo run bid sparks further key departures

    İYİ Party's solo run bid sparks further key departures

  4. CHP reveals mayoral candidates for big metropolitans, including Istanbul and Ankara

    CHP reveals mayoral candidates for big metropolitans, including Istanbul and Ankara

  5. Philippines to study constitution change for investment push: Marcos

    Philippines to study constitution change for investment push: Marcos
Recommended
Erdoğan urges Biden to stop US support to Israel

Erdoğan urges Biden to stop US support to Israel
Caucasus closer to peace than ever before: Fidan

Caucasus closer to peace than ever before: Fidan
Gaza Contact Group to meet Nordic countries’ top diplomats in Oslo

Gaza Contact Group to meet Nordic countries’ top diplomats in Oslo

Defense minister raises two-state solution in Cyprus dispute

Defense minister raises two-state solution in Cyprus dispute
Türkiye evacuates over a thousand from Gaza, spokesperson reveals

Türkiye evacuates over a thousand from Gaza, spokesperson reveals
Türkiye ‘still seeking Eurofighter deal’ despite German reluctance

Türkiye ‘still seeking Eurofighter deal’ despite German reluctance
WORLD Azerbaijan leader to run for re-election in 2024: party

Azerbaijan leader to run for re-election in 2024: party

Azerbaijan's ruling party on Friday nominated incumbent President Ilham Aliyev for re-election next year, a move expected to extend the decades-long rule of the Aliyev family.
ECONOMY Şimşek meets with investors in Spain

Şimşek meets with investors in Spain

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has held a meeting in Spain with representatives of Spanish companies and the finance industry.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.