Ankara slams elections held in Karabakh by Armenia

Ankara slams elections held in Karabakh by Armenia

ANKARA
Ankara slams elections held in Karabakh by Armenia

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has slammed the elections held in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan under the control of illegal Armenian forces as a worrying development that can undermine the ongoing peace talks between Baku and Yerevan.

“The elections held in the territories of Karabakh region of Azerbaijan under the control of illegal Armenian forces is a new manifestation of efforts to unilaterally legitimize the current situation in the region, which is contrary to international law,” read a statement issued by the ministry over the weekend.

“This step is a flagrant violation of international law, including the U.N. Security Council resolutions and the OSCE principles,” it added.

Armenians living in the Azerbaijani territories of Karabakh voted to elect a new parliament speaker, drawing condemnation from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and the European Union.

“We condemn and consider this election, which is held in a period when Azerbaijan and Armenia strive to continue peace talks, as a move to undermine them,” Ankara said.

“Türkiye does not recognize this illegitimate election, which constitutes a violation of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. We call on the U.N. and international community not to recognize this election,” read the statement by the ministry.

It also reiterated Türkiye’s support for the peace negotiations process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, stressing that signing a lasting peace agreement soon will make a major contribution to peace and stability in the region.

Azerbaijan had freed its territories from Armenia’s three-decade occupation following the 44-day war.

TÜRKIYE İzmir marks 101st liberation anniversary

İzmir marks 101st liberation anniversary
LATEST NEWS

  1. İzmir marks 101st liberation anniversary

    İzmir marks 101st liberation anniversary

  2. CHP deputy probed over remarks on Turkish army

    CHP deputy probed over remarks on Turkish army

  3. China emerges from deflation as prices rebound

    China emerges from deflation as prices rebound

  4. Six dead, 25 injured as truck crashes into funeral crowd

    Six dead, 25 injured as truck crashes into funeral crowd

  5. Ankara slams elections held in Karabakh by Armenia

    Ankara slams elections held in Karabakh by Armenia
Recommended
Erdoğan meets counterparts on sidelines of G20 Summit in India

Erdoğan meets counterparts on sidelines of G20 Summit in India
Erdoğan attends G-20 summit in India

Erdoğan attends G-20 summit in India

Foreign intervention a reason behind military coups in Africa: Fidan

'Foreign intervention' a reason behind military coups in Africa: Fidan
‘Political hurdles delay much-needed update of customs union’

‘Political hurdles delay much-needed update of customs union’
Türkiye, EU to work on visa facilitation for businessmen, students

Türkiye, EU to work on visa facilitation for businessmen, students
Turkish-Greek ties enter into a new, positive era: Fidan

Turkish-Greek ties enter into a new, positive era: Fidan
WORLD Rescues underway in flood-hit Greek towns as toll rises to 11

Rescues underway in flood-hit Greek towns as toll rises to 11

Firefighters backed by the army were rescuing hundreds of people Saturday in villages in central Greece blocked off by floods, as the toll rose to 11 dead.

ECONOMY China emerges from deflation as prices rebound

China emerges from deflation as prices rebound

China's consumer price index rebounded in August as the world's second-largest economy emerged from deflation, official data showed, despite sluggish domestic consumption that is complicating the country's post-COVID economic recovery.

SPORTS Flick convinced right man for Germany job

Flick 'convinced' right man for Germany job 

Hansi Flick said he remained "convinced" he was the right man to lead Germany to Euro 2024, despite a 4-1 humiliation by Japan in a friendly in Wolfsburg on Sept. 9.