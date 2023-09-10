Ankara slams elections held in Karabakh by Armenia

ANKARA

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has slammed the elections held in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan under the control of illegal Armenian forces as a worrying development that can undermine the ongoing peace talks between Baku and Yerevan.

“The elections held in the territories of Karabakh region of Azerbaijan under the control of illegal Armenian forces is a new manifestation of efforts to unilaterally legitimize the current situation in the region, which is contrary to international law,” read a statement issued by the ministry over the weekend.

“This step is a flagrant violation of international law, including the U.N. Security Council resolutions and the OSCE principles,” it added.

Armenians living in the Azerbaijani territories of Karabakh voted to elect a new parliament speaker, drawing condemnation from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and the European Union.

“We condemn and consider this election, which is held in a period when Azerbaijan and Armenia strive to continue peace talks, as a move to undermine them,” Ankara said.

“Türkiye does not recognize this illegitimate election, which constitutes a violation of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. We call on the U.N. and international community not to recognize this election,” read the statement by the ministry.

It also reiterated Türkiye’s support for the peace negotiations process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, stressing that signing a lasting peace agreement soon will make a major contribution to peace and stability in the region.

Azerbaijan had freed its territories from Armenia’s three-decade occupation following the 44-day war.