Ankara set to launch Türkiye’s first ‘bicycle neighborhood’

ANKARA

In a first for Türkiye, a neighborhood in the capital Ankara will officially become a “bicycle neighborhood,” offering safe cycling education for residents of all ages and reinforcing its position as a key stop for bicycle routes.

Located in the city’s Gölbaşı district, the Tulumtaş neighborhood will bear the title on Aug. 24 at the 4th edition of Gran Fondo Races, an international amateur road cycling race in the province.

Kazım Koç, head of the neighborhood, explained that Tulumtaş had long been a favorite among cyclists due to its central location and easy access.

“The Gran Fondo team reached out to me [four years ago], explaining they would hold such a race in Ankara for the first time and asked for our support. As residents who value the spread of cycling, we gladly joined in,” he said.

Koç noted that local residents were initially skeptical, as there was some resistance because roads were closed.

"Questions like ‘Why are our roads closed?’ and ‘Where did this cycling race come from?’ came up. We explained the project carefully.”

By the second year, acceptance grew, and by the third year, the event was embraced, according to Koç.

"Now, with the fourth edition coming up, it has become widely welcomed in Tulumtaş, the surrounding region and across Ankara.”

Koç highlighted the impact on children and youth.

“Young people are realizing that cycling is both healthy and environmentally friendly. The sport is attracting more attention, and this year’s race is eagerly awaited.”

The race director, Ömer Faruk Yıldız, emphasized the strong collaboration with Tulumtaş from the very beginning.

“Tulumtaş is one of Ankara’s most welcoming communities for athletes. Koç has consistently supported our efforts. The neighborhood also lies along key cycling routes and training paths in Ankara,” he said.

For safety, accessibility and environment, Tulumtaş is the ideal location to launch the “bicycle neighborhood” project, according to Yıldız.

"We designed the program to help all residents complete their bicycle training,” he said.

Yıldız added that similar projects are planned for the future.

“While we started in Tulumtaş, we intend to expand this project nationwide, including in Istanbul. We aim to support as many villages and communities as possible.”

As part of the project, the neighborhood will provide cycling lessons for all ages, form a children’s cycling team and become a key stop along race routes.