Ankara responds to Israeli accusations against Erdoğan

Ankara responds to Israeli accusations against Erdoğan

ANKARA
Ankara responds to Israeli accusations against Erdoğan

A spokesperson for the Turkish Foreign Ministry has responded to recent statements made by Israeli officials against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, accusing them of attempting to shift the focus away from their country's actions in Gaza.

"Israel is a state currently on trial for charges of genocide before the International Court of Justice. No party other than the Israeli government is responsible for the crimes committed against the Palestinian people in Gaza," Öncü Keçeli said in a written statement on March 9.

The exchange began when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to Erdoğan's statements regarding the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Erdoğan, during a speech in Istanbul last week, said Ankara "firmly backs" Hamas. "No one can make us qualify Hamas as a terrorist organization. Türkiye is a country that speaks openly with Hamas leaders and firmly backs them," he stated.

The president has previously referred to Israel as a "terrorist state" and accused it of conducting a "genocide" in Gaza. On March 9, Erdoğan claimed that Netanyahu and his administration, "with their crimes against humanity in Gaza, are writing their names next to Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin, like today’s Nazis."

In response to the Israeli criticism, Keçeli emphasized, "Members of the Israeli government who aim to construct a false narrative cannot veil these facts. Human conscience and international law will hold Israeli officials to account."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan vows to fix İzmirs deficiencies after polls

Erdoğan vows to 'fix İzmir's deficiencies' after polls
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows to 'fix İzmir's deficiencies' after polls

    Erdoğan vows to 'fix İzmir's deficiencies' after polls

  2. Türkiye to pursue 3-fold strategy on visa issue

    Türkiye to pursue 3-fold strategy on visa issue

  3. Police nab 33 ISIL suspects over plotting attacks

    Police nab 33 ISIL suspects over plotting attacks

  4. Turkish series expand their empire

    Turkish series expand their empire

  5. Şimşek expects more rating upgrades for Turkish economy

    Şimşek expects more rating upgrades for Turkish economy
Recommended
Erdoğan vows to fix İzmirs deficiencies after polls

Erdoğan vows to 'fix İzmir's deficiencies' after polls
Erdoğan unveils plans for southern Türkiyes development

Erdoğan unveils plans for southern Türkiye's development
CHP mayor candidates DEM Party remarks spark internal debate

CHP mayor candidate's DEM Party remarks spark internal debate
İmamoğlu confident ahead of polls, dismisses plan B

İmamoğlu confident ahead of polls, dismisses 'plan B'
Parliament OKs judicial reforms in omnibus bill

Parliament OKs judicial reforms in omnibus bill
İYİ Party vice-chair joins list of resignations

İYİ Party vice-chair joins list of resignations
WORLD Israeli airstrike kills 5 people in southern Lebanon

Israeli airstrike kills 5 people in southern Lebanon

At least five people were killed Saturday, four from the same family, and nine wounded in an Israeli strike on a house in southern Lebanon, the country's official National News Agency reported.
ECONOMY Şimşek expects more rating upgrades for Turkish economy

Şimşek expects more rating upgrades for Turkish economy

Fitch has upgraded Türkiye’s rating by one notch, citing tighter monetary policy are helping reduce macroeconomic vulnerabilities.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿