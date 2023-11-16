Ankara rejects Israeli accusations amid verbal spat

ANKARA

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry has rebuffed recent statements from Israeli authorities regarding President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's comments on their administration's treatment of Palestinians.

The Turkish government dismissed the Israeli leaders' right to discuss laws, pointing to what they termed as "unprecedented massacres and oppression" of Palestinians.

Erdoğan condemned the Israeli government on Nov. 15 for "atrocities against Palestinian civilians," going so far as to label Israel as a "terror state."

Netanyahu, in response, accused the Turkish president of supporting terrorism. In a statement released by his office, Netanyahu said, "He calls Israel a terror state, but in his actions, he supports the terror state of Hamas. He himself shelled Turkish villages within the borders of Türkiye — we will not accept his preaching."

Adding to the exchange, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen took to X, formerly Twitter, stating, "Those who host arch-terrorists and encourage terrorist organizations should not preach morality to the State of Israel."

In an official response, Ankara dismissed the accusations made by Netanyahu and Cohen as "unfounded." The ministry asserted that the Israeli leaders' statements were a reaction to the "uncomfortable truth voiced" by Erdoğan.

“They will not be able to cover up their own crimes with their unfounded slander,” read the statement.

It further contended that Israeli authorities have lost their legitimacy in the eyes of the world, accusing them of openly bombing hospitals, killing women and children and committing war crimes.

"The instigators and perpetrators of these crimes against humanity, which have caused deep indignation in the global public opinion, will sooner or later be tried," it said.

"Türkiye will continue to stand against the massacre in Gaza and support the just cause of the Palestinian people."