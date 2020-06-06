Ankara rejects Egypt's accusations over Libya

  • June 06 2020 17:38:57

Ankara rejects Egypt's accusations over Libya

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Ankara rejects Egypts accusations over Libya

Turkey's Foreign Ministry spokes person on June 6 rejected allegations Egypt leveled against Ankara regarding Libya.

Hami Aksoy said: "We reject the unfounded accusations of Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry against Turkey within the context of Libya in the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIL Small Group on June 4, 2020.

"In fact, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sedat Önal gave the necessary response to the Egyptian foreign minister during the meeting."

Aksoy said warlord Khalifa Haftar and his allies including the Egyptian administration are the real obstacles to peace in Libya, with their attempts to overthrow the legitimate government and establishing an authoritarian regime.

"It is not surprising that those who have taken over their administration by a coup support a putschist.

"Egypt’s years-long military support to putschist Haftar constitutes a clear violation of the relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions," Aksoy added.

Turkey, on the other hand, is the only country which has neutralized thousands of Daesh/ISIS terrorists in Syria, he said.

He concluded that Turkey will continue backing the legitimate government in Libya and pursue relevant U.N. resolutions.

Libya's internationally recognized government has been under attack by Haftar's forces since April 2019, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence.

The government launched Operation Peace Storm in March to counter attacks on the capital Tripoli and recently regained strategic locations, including the Al-Watiya airbase and Tarhuna, which is viewed as a significant blow to Haftar's forces.

Libya's government was founded in 2015 under a U.N.-led agreement, after years of civil war following the ouster of late leader Mummer Gaddafi.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Some 93% of coronavirus victims were 65 or older: Minister

    Some 93% of coronavirus victims were 65 or older: Minister

  2. Holiday resort town ‘proud’ for being spotted from space 

    Holiday resort town ‘proud’ for being spotted from space 

  3. Turkey to gradually resume int'l flights from June 10

    Turkey to gradually resume int'l flights from June 10

  4. Curfew on elderly people may be eased gradually

    Curfew on elderly people may be eased gradually

  5. Turkey in favor of talks to defuse tensions: Defense minister

    Turkey in favor of talks to defuse tensions: Defense minister
Recommended
Turkeys virus aid recognized in US congressional record

Turkey's virus aid recognized in US congressional record
Fires shot at special forces boat from Greek side

Fires shot at special forces boat from Greek side
Russia praises solid results with Turkey

Russia praises 'solid results' with Turkey
German official hopeful for summer holidays in Turkey

German official hopeful for summer holidays in Turkey
Turkey, Libya will enhance cooperation in east Med: Erdoğan

Turkey, Libya will enhance cooperation in east Med: Erdoğan
EU proposes to top up support for refugees in Turkey

EU proposes to 'top up support' for refugees in Turkey

WORLD Biden clinches Democratic nomination for race against Trump

Biden clinches Democratic nomination for race against Trump

Joe Biden said on June 5 he had secured the delegates needed to clinch the Democratic nomination and face Donald Trump in November’s U.S. presidential election.
ECONOMY Treasury posts $1.4 bln cash deficit in May

Treasury posts $1.4 bln cash deficit in May

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance this May posted a deficit of 9.7 billion Turkish liras (about $1.4 billion), the Treasury and Finance Ministry said on June 5. 
SPORTS Galatasaray to compete in Basketball Champions League

Galatasaray to compete in Basketball Champions League

Galatasaray will compete in the Basketball Champions League starting from the 2020/21 season, The Lions confirmed Friday on their website.