Ankara reiterates its objection to US-YPG partnership in N Syria

ANKARA
Türkiye has urged once again that the United States should cut its support to the YPG in the fight against ISIL, an issue the two allies are at odds with since 2015.

The issue was largely discussed at a meeting between the two countries’ delegations who met in Ankara on Sept. 17. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yılmaz and U.S. State Department’s acting undersecretary for political affairs, John Bass. The American diplomat who served as the U.S. Ambassador to Ankara between 2014 and 2017 was also received by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

During the talks, the two sides have elaborated the current security, political, economic and humanitarian situation in Syria and exchanged views. They have also discussed the negative reflection of the growing regional tension due to the continued Israeli-Hamas war.

According to the Turkish diplomatic sources, Ankara has repeated its expectation from the U.S. to cut its ties with the YPG, a group designated as a terror organization by Türkiye. They have also underlined that the continued U.S. support to the YPG causes future risks to regional stability and security.

The two sides have sought to find a common understanding on how to address Turkish concerns while not allowing the revival of ISIL, sources stressed.

Türkiye says the YPG is the Syria branch of PKK, aiming to establish its own entity in the northern Syria along the Turkish border. The U.S. support makes the YPG even more capable in advancing its plans to divide Syria and pose a threat to Türkiye.

Conflict, climate threaten fight against diseases
