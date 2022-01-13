Ankara ‘regrets baseless’ remarks by Greek president on Turkey’s history: Ministry

ANKARA

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has expressed regret over recent “baseless” remarks by Greek President Katerina Sakelloropoulou on Turkey’s history, asking Greece to exercise common sense and have constructive understanding.

“We regret the baseless claims and remarks distorting our recent history expressed by Katerina Sakelloropoulou, the president of Greece,” the ministry said in a written statement.

“These allegations do not change the very fact that it was Greece that attempted to invade and occupy Anatolia and that the Greek army committed barbaric crimes against humanity, especially against innocent civilians in the Western Anatolian region,” the ministry said.

“We would like to remind once again that in the face of these atrocities, which were also recorded in the report of the Allied Powers Inquiry Commission, Greece was obliged to pay a compensation under Article 59 of the Lausanne Peace Treaty,” it added.

“False accusations frequently put forward by Greece overshadow” the efforts towards establishing a sincere and honest dialogue for the settlement of the problems between the two countries, the statement read.

Such attitudes and behaviors are “incompatible with responsibilities” expected from dignitaries of a state, said the ministry, noting that Turkey once again invites its neighbor to adhere to common sense and constructive understanding.

The ministry was referring to Sakelloropoulou’s remarks expressed at an event to introduce the design of the “Hall for the Global Pontian Greeks of Sourmena,” planned to be built in the Elliniko-Agrirupoli district of Athens.

“Despite their tragic history that includes persecution, slaughter and violent attempts at Islamization, Pontian Greeks who left their Asia Minor homes as refugees “brought to Greece their drive and values – their loyalty to country, family, community and traditions, their hard work and tireless inventiveness,” local Greek media quoted Sakellaropoulou as saying.