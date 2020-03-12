Ankara prosecutors prepare indictment into 2018 tax office bombing

ANKARA

Ankara prosecutors have prepared an indictment into a bombing at a tax office that took place in the capital city in 2018, filing charges against 50 suspects.

“The attack was organized in order to disrupt the military operation launched by the Turkish military in Syria’s Afrin town,” according to a statement made by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.

“The terrorist act was carried out by the YAT (Anti Terrorist Unit), which is similar to the HAT (Special Forces) structure, which is one of the Syrian armed structure of the PKK/KCK terrorist organization,” it said in the statement.

The indictment emphasized that Ersen Ertogan, who carried out the bombing, was caught by the police forces, but died as a result of heroin intake, which he had previously reportedly used.

The indictment included the names of a total of 50 people who were found to be involved in the bombing and were in the executive staff of the terrorist organization.

The explosion occurred in the boiler room of the tax office located in Çukurambar neighborhood, but the building was closed at the time of the incident. No one died.

The only employees present at the tax office were security personnel and three people who were slightly injured and later underwent medical treatment.

A loud boom caused by the explosion was heard in many parts of Ankara, leading to panic among its residents.