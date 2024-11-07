Probe launched into DEM Party’s co-chair over remarks

ANKARA

The Interior Ministry on Nov. 7 launched an investigation into Tuncer Bakırhan, co-chair of the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), and the party's Mardin provincial head.

The investigation was initiated over the statements made by Bakırhan and Mehmet Mihdi Tunç on Nov. 4, in the aftermath of the removal of three DEM Party’s mayors in the country's southeastern region.

However, the ministry's written statement did not elaborate on the specifics of these remarks.

The authorities cited the convictions and ongoing investigations over the membership of the PKK terrorist organization as the reason for the move targeting Mardin Mayor Ahmet Türk, Batman Mayor Gülistan Sönük and Halfeti Mayor Mehmet Karayılan earlier this week.

The trustee appointments followed shortly after the suspension of Esenyurt Mayor Ahmet Özer, a member of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).

Özer is currently under arrest on charges of membership in the PKK terrorist organization.

In a recent development, the court rejected the appeal filed by Özer's lawyers against his detention, citing the testimony of a confidential witness as the basis for the decision.

In its ruling, the court emphasized that in order for the crime of "membership in an armed terrorist organization" to be constituted, the actions involved must exhibit continuity, diversity and intensity as part of organizational activities.

Regarding the charges against Özer, the court stated, "While the classification of the actions as organizational activities may be subject to debate at this stage, the statement of the confidential witness, which cannot solely serve as the basis for a verdict, must still be considered.

“The actions described by the confidential witness could not have taken place without a certain organic connection or representation relationship with the organization,” it said.