Greece eyes lasting peace, friendship with Türkiye: Top diplomat

ANKARA

Greek top diplomat Giorgos Gerapetritis has reiterated that his country’s long-term vision stipulates lasting peace and friendship with Türkiye by increasing cooperation in all domains despite tough problems stemming from the Aegean Sea.

“We should be able to build solid friendship bridges without ignoring the historic experiences of the past. My vision is to create a neighborhood between our nations on the basis of a lasting peace and prosperity,” Gerapetritis said in an interview with the daily Hürriyet on Nov. 7.

His statements came a day before Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan’s visit to Athens, where the two ministers will review the preparations for the upcoming high-level cooperation council meeting to be held in Türkiye in early 2025.

Gerapetritis hailed his dialogue and cooperation with Fidan, stressing that thanks to this communication they can prevent crises and other problems in ties.

On a question about Greece’s continued armament in the Aegean, Gerapetritis underlined that the Greek people are in fact peace lovers and seek to resolve all problems through diplomacy.

“But, at the same time, we can’t ignore security threats,” he said, drawing attention to the fact the region is currently observing two wars, one in the north between Russia and Ukraine and the other in the Middle East.

“Under these conditions, it is our responsibility to strengthen our defense and deterrence,” he suggested.

One top issue that needs to be raised by the two foreign ministers is how to resolve the ongoing differences over the Aegean Sea. Greece insists that the only problem is delimiting the territorial waters, although Türkiye underlines that there are multiple issues to be addressed, including armament of the islands and airspace.

“I believe that we can launch a comprehensive discussion in a coordinated and constructive way over the delimitation of the territorial waters and exclusive economic zone,” he said, expressing his view that resolving this issue will surely help to improve ties in all domains.

This issue is the only bilateral dispute that can be taken to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the minister said, claiming that this procedure is also imposed by international sea law.

“I am aware of how difficult this initiative is, but exerting efforts to this end is our job. In any case, we should continue to cooperate and use beneficial communication channels,” the minister stated.

On Greece’s plans to establish a sea park in the Aegean, the minister suggested that it does not violate the sovereign rights of any country.

Athens supports UN on Cyprus bid

Gerapetritis also stressed his views on the Cyprus question.

“We continue to support U.N. Secretary General’s bid to find a just, sustainable and functional solution to the Cyprus problem in line with the U.N. resolutions,” he said, underlining that a united Cyprus will illustrate a universal and strong symbol in a divided world.

Gerapetritis also renewed his country’s backing of Türkiye’s accession process to the European Union.

“Greece and Türkiye should live in peace. I strongly believe that this is to the benefit of both sides,” he said, repeating that tensions and hostile rhetoric serve no one's benefit.

Dialogue and cooperation are the way to prosperity for future generations of Turks and Greeks, Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan said on Nov. 7.

Praising the improvement in relations between Türkiye and Greece in the last two years, Fidan said the determination of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis played an important role in this during an interview with the Greek daily Ta Nea.

Fidan stated that it is necessary to explain to those who criticize the rapprochement between Türkiye and Greece that the national interests of both countries can only be secured through friendship and cooperation.

"Of course, to achieve this, we need to act realistically and make accurate diagnoses of our problems," he added.

Delimitation of maritime borders is not the only problem, Fidan said, adding that there are many other disputes, which are intertangled, between the two countries.

"Time has come to address these problems through mutual respect and cooperation," he said.

Asked about his relationship with Gerapetritis, Fidan underscored the importance of maintaining honest and open dialogue to prevent an escalation of tensions to a crisis.