Election body aims to enhance Türkiye’s system by studying int’l voting

Election body aims to enhance Türkiye’s system by studying int’l voting

WASHINGTON
Election body aims to enhance Türkiye’s system by studying int’l voting

Türkiye's top electoral authority will conduct an evaluation of electoral systems from different countries in order to enhance the current system, states Supreme Election Council (YSK) head Ahmet Yener.

Yener, who has been in the United States since Nov. 3 at the invitation of the U.S. election body, stated that officials gave the Turkish delegation a comprehensive explanation of how the election system operated and the various stages of the voting process.

He emphasized that they visited polling stations and noted that the elections were conducted with remarkable ease.

“After we return to Türkiye, we will assess our observations within our board and evaluate how the U.S. electoral system could potentially impact our own system,” Yener said.

Yener also recalled that during the year, he observed elections in countries such as Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Maldives, Georgia, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Venezuela and Russia.

He further stated that international symposiums were attended in Kazakhstan, Colombia, South Korea and Poland, where valuable insights were gained.

These experiences, alongside an assessment of the similarities and differences with the Turkish election system, will help in the ongoing effort to "advance" the country’s electoral processes.

Notably, Yener mentioned that he had opportunity to observe firsthand how electronic voting operates in the U.S.

He pointed out that absentee voting via mail is another method used in the U.S. He assured that all these methods will be evaluated for their potential adaptability to Türkiye’s system.

"What are the advantages and disadvantages of electronic voting for Türkiye? By observing firsthand, we will assess these aspects upon our return and begin formulating plans. The YSK has already conducted preliminary studies on this matter.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul hosts KADEM’s 6th int’l summit on AI, women

Istanbul hosts KADEM’s 6th int’l summit on AI, women
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul hosts KADEM’s 6th int’l summit on AI, women

    Istanbul hosts KADEM’s 6th int’l summit on AI, women

  2. Ankara, Athens committed to resolving problems, improving ties

    Ankara, Athens committed to resolving problems, improving ties

  3. Health Ministry to reconduct all inspections on newborn units

    Health Ministry to reconduct all inspections on newborn units

  4. UN probe: 70 pct of Gaza victims women, children

    UN probe: 70 pct of Gaza victims women, children

  5. Turkish Cyprus rebukes EU’s Borrell over criticism of Turkic summit participation

    Turkish Cyprus rebukes EU’s Borrell over criticism of Turkic summit participation
Recommended
Istanbul hosts KADEM’s 6th int’l summit on AI, women

Istanbul hosts KADEM’s 6th int’l summit on AI, women
Ankara, Athens committed to resolving problems, improving ties

Ankara, Athens committed to resolving problems, improving ties
Health Ministry to reconduct all inspections on newborn units

Health Ministry to reconduct all inspections on newborn units

Erdoğan hails model partnership with US after Trump victory

Erdoğan hails model partnership with US after Trump victory
MPs pass judiciary bill, maiden name provision left in limbo

MPs pass judiciary bill, maiden name provision left in limbo
Erdoğan urges EU to fully include Türkiye in defense efforts

Erdoğan urges EU to fully include Türkiye in defense efforts
Turkish navy conducts major exercise in Eastern Mediterranean

Turkish navy conducts major exercise in Eastern Mediterranean
WORLD UN probe: 70 pct of Gaza victims women, children

UN probe: 70 pct of Gaza victims women, children

The U.N. condemned on Nov. 8 the staggering number of civilians killed in Israel's war in Gaza, with women and children comprising nearly 70 percent of the thousands of fatalities it had managed to verify.
ECONOMY Central Bank raises inflation forecasts for 2024 and 2025

Central Bank raises inflation forecasts for 2024 and 2025

Türkiye's Central Bank has raised its year-end inflation forecast for 2024, 2025 and 2026.
SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray inflicted a first Europa League defeat of the season on Tottenham with a 3-2 victory in Istanbul, while Fenerbahçe suffered a 3-1 loss against AZ Alkmaar on Nov. 7.
﻿