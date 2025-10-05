Ankara proposes regional stability pact to avoid crisis

ANKARA

Regional nations should unite to form a stability pact, fostering mutual trust to prevent crises and promote regional harmony, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has expressed.

“We need a regional stability pact — whether a platform, agreement, or convention — to primarily foster absolute trust among nations, with deterrence as a secondary aim,” Fidan said in an interview with the TRT on Oct. 4.

Unresolved conflicts and prolonged instability stem from a lack of trust among regional nations, paving the way for external powers to meddle in regional issues, Fidan said.

That’s why all the regional countries should sign a treaty to declare their full respect to each other’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and security, he added, stressing this would also prevent terror organizations from benefiting from this insecure climate.

“We need this platform, this understanding in the region. Our president is showing leadership to this [platform],” he suggested, repeating the negative consequences of the foreign intervention into the regional matters.

Joint statement from 8 Islamic countries

In the meantime, foreign ministers of eight Islamic countries issued a joint statement on Oct. 5 over Hamas’ acceptance of negotiating the peace plan with Israel.

Ministers from Türkiye, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt announced that they welcomed the steps taken by Hamas regarding U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal “to end the war on Gaza, release all hostages, alive or deceased, and the immediate launch of negotiations on implementation mechanisms.”

The ministers also welcomed Trump's call for Israel to immediately halt its bombing campaign and initiate the hostage-prisoner exchange agreement, while expressing gratitude for his steadfast commitment to fostering lasting peace in the region.

“They also affirmed that such developments represent a real opportunity to achieve a comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire, and to address the critical humanitarian conditions facing people in the Gaza Strip,” read the joint statement.

Welcoming Hamas’ announcement to transfer Gaza’s administration to a transitional Palestinian administrative committee of independent technocrats, the ministers reaffirmed their united support for advancing the proposal and securing an immediate end to the Gaza conflict.