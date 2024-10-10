Ankara marks 9th year of deadly ISIL attack

ANKARA

Hundreds gathered in front of Ankara Station on Thursday to commemorate the victims of a deadly suicide attack perpetrated by the ISIL terrorist organization on its ninth anniversary.

The attack on Oct.10, 2015, marked the deadliest terrorist attack in Türkiye’s history, resulting in the deaths of 110 civilians and leaving 379 others wounded. A crowd convened outside the station for a rally, hailing from various provinces ahead of the assault.

As part of the memorial event yesterday, the assembled group observed a moment of silence for those who were killed in the attack, during which the names of the deceased were read aloud.

Mehtap Sakinci, the head of an association founded by survivors and the families of the victims, articulated their resolve to ensure that the memories of those lost in the nation’s gravest assault are not forgotten.

On the eve of the commemoration, main opposition party Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel inaugurated a monument in honor of the deceased.

“When this murder, this massacre is illuminated, much will be clarified in Türkiye,” Özel asserted. “What mechanism activated all terrorist organizations in Türkiye for these bloody actions? How did it operate and who benefitted from it? When the time comes, we shall uproot this malevolence from all positions and establish the rule of the virtuous, of honorable people, of the just and of the oppressed.”

The inauguration was attended by Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş, Çankaya Mayor Hüseyin Can Güner, members of the parliament and the relatives of those who lost their lives in the attack.