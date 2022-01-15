Ankara marks 30th anniversary of ties with Baku

ANKARA

The Turkish Foreign Ministry marked the 30th anniversary of the reestablishment of Turkey’s diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan.

“We celebrate the 30th anniversary of the reestablishment of our diplomatic relations with friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Azerbaijan declared her strong will to become a member of the international community enjoying equal rights on Oct. 29, 1991, coinciding with the 68th anniversary of our Republic and gave us twice the reason to celebrate on that day.”

The ministry highlighted that Turkey officially recognized the Republic of Azerbaijan without delay, and diplomatic relations were established with the signing of the “Protocol on Reestablishment of Diplomatic Relations between the Republic of Turkey and the Republic of Azerbaijan.”

Turkey became the first state to establish diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan after declaring independence, it added.