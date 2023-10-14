Ankara marks 100th anniversary as capital

ANKARA

The Turkish capital Ankara has celebrated the 100th anniversary of the declaration that officially designated the city as the nation's capital.

The occasion was marked by ceremonies held at two iconic locations – modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's mausoleum, Anıtkabir, and the old parliament building.

Among the attendees were Ankara Governor Vasip Şahin and Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş, while numerous citizens gathered to pay their respects at the mausoleum.

The ceremony at Anıtkabir began with a wreath-laying ceremony. Şahin then added his signature to Anıtkabir's special commemorative book.

From Anıtkabir, the dignitaries and attendees proceeded to the old parliament building in the Ulus district, where the declaration was made a century ago.

"Ankara is the headquarters of our struggle for independence," Şahin said during the ceremony, noting that the city, chosen by Atatürk, occupies a pivotal role in shaping the fate of Türkiye and its people.