Ankara Int’l Festival kicks off

ANKARA

Organized by the World Mass Media Research Foundation with the support of the Culture and Tourism Ministry, the 32nd Ankara International Film Festival kicked off on the night of Nov. 4 at a ceremony held at CerModern Conference Hall.

The Honorary Awards of the festival were presented during the ceremony.



Ankara Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Mansur Yavaş presented the Aziz Nesin Emek Award to cinema and theater actress Perihan Savaş, screenwriter and producer Tayfun Pirselimoğlu presented the Sanat Çınarı Award to writer Erendiz Atasü and actress Belma Canciğer presented the Mass Communication Award to her husband, screenwriter and director Gani Müjde.



Speaking at the ceremony, Yavaş said that the municipality supported all branches of art throughout the year in the city.

“We announce our art programs in advance so that the events do not collide with each art,” he added.

İrfan Demirkol, the president of the World Mass Media Research Foundation, and Festival President İnci Demirkol presented plaques to the representatives of institutions and organizations for their contributions.

Within the scope of the Ankara Film Festival Project Development Support Competition, 10 projects were evaluated by the selection committee, consisting of producer and screenwriter Emine Yıldırım, producers Sevil Demirci and Vildan Erşen. Yılmaz Özdil, the director of the movie “Aforoz,” and the project titled “Gölgeler Çekildiğinde” by director Burcu Aykar were deemed worthy of monetary awards, 10,000 Turkish Liras and 30,000 liras respectively, which were given for the first time as part of this competition.

The 32nd Ankara Film Festival screenings will be held at Kızılay Büyülü Fener Movie Theater until Nov. 12.

Awards will be given in a total of 13 categories, including best film, best debut film, best director, best screenplay, best actress and best actor. The best film award will be 50,000 liras and the Mahmut Tali Öngören Best Debut Film Award will be 20,000 liras.

The National Documentary Film Competition and the National Short Film Competition will also be organized at the festival.

Details about the festival and the event calendar can be found at filmfestankara.org.tr.