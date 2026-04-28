Ankara hotels gear up for NATO summit as bookings surge

ANKARA

Hotels across Ankara are intensifying preparations ahead of the 2026 NATO Heads of State and Government Summit, as the Turkish capital gets ready to host one of the alliance’s most significant diplomatic gatherings on July 7-8.

As global attention will turn to Ankara during the high-profile summit, the city’s hospitality sector is accelerating reservation management and operational planning to accommodate heads of state, senior officials and diplomatic delegations from across the NATO alliance.

In the lead-up to the event, Ankara’s upscale hotels have begun implementing high-standard security protocols. Preparations include the modernization of surveillance systems, the establishment of dedicated protocol areas for official delegations and comprehensive staff training.

Beyond accommodation, the summit is also expected to generate substantial economic momentum for the capital, extending into logistics, food and beverage, transportation and broader service industries. Hotels are planning additional hiring to meet the anticipated spike in demand.

Gökhan Esengil, a sector representative, said the occupancy rates at high-segment hotels in Ankara have reached the 90 percent range.

He stressed that security measures have been raised to the highest level due to the nature of the event.

“In such organizations, our hotels cease to be structures that merely provide accommodation services and turn into controlled diplomatic zones,” Esengil said.

“At entry and exit points, multi-layered security practices are activated, and some of our hotels are allocated entirely, or on a floor-by-floor basis, to delegations. Coordination with our state’s security units has been brought to the highest level.”

Esengil noted that Ankara’s hotels benefit from longstanding experience in serving the capital’s bureaucratic and diplomatic circles.

He said specialized training programs are continuing ahead of the summit, with personnel receiving instruction particularly in protocol rules, crisis management, foreign languages and service standards. He added that outsourcing support services has also been expanded to reinforce operational capacity.

Esengil underlined that the economic impact of the summit will extend far beyond the accommodation sector.

“Transportation, car rental companies, restaurants, event management firms and technical service providers will directly benefit from this activity,” he said.

“The spending capacity per person of the incoming profile is high, which will provide a serious input to the city economy in the short term. This summit will strengthen Ankara’s brand value by proving the city’s capacity to host international organizations.”