Ankara hosts photo exhibit on Pakistan

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Pakistan’s Embassy in Turkey is hosting a seven-day photo exhibit in the capital Ankara.

The exhibit - “Colors of Pakistan Through the Eyes of Turks," done in coordination with Anadolu Agency and the Ankara Metropolitan Municipality - features 52 sheets of photographers, including Anadolu Agency photojournalists Metin Aktas and Ismet Keten.

"The exhibits here illustrate the natural beauty of Pakistan, the vibrancy of its people and diversity and richness of its culture," Pakistan's Ambassador to Turkey Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi said at the inauguration ceremony on Aug. 13.

“The relationship between the people of Pakistan and Turkey goes back many centuries. Our commonalities of faith and culture have been reinforced by a shared history and an abiding tradition of always standing by each other,” Qazi said.

He said such events help reinforce "the people-to-people aspect of our multi-dimensional ties."

Marking Pakistan’s 74th Independence Day celebrations, the photos will be on display at the Kizilay Metro Art Gallery in Ankara through Aug. 20.

Meanwhile, hailing relations between the two countries, Anadolu Agency Deputy Director General and Editor-in-Chief Metin Mutanğglu said "Turkey and Pakistan are as one nation and two states."

"We see Pakistan as our country, and it is a very beautiful and precious country for us. It is a source of pride for us to be part of such a photography exhibition as Anadolu Agency," Mutanoğlu said.

"Our approach to Pakistan is not like a foreign country. We do not see Pakistan as a different country."

Expressing his feelings about being part of the exhibition, Anadolu Agency photojournalist Metin Aktaş said: "I hope that you will find in this exhibition colorful and meaningful frames of ancient geography such as Pakistan."

“Performing my profession in Pakistan for three years from 2013 to 2016 brought me an unforgettable memory and professional experience,” Aktaş stressed.

Ismet Keten underlined that Pakistan is waiting to be discovered and it is a paradise for photography.

Pakistan has top tourist destinations and cultural diversity that attract hundreds of thousands of tourists every year.