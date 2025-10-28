Ankara gears up for next year’s NATO summit

Ankara is ramping up security and logistical preparations for the NATO Leaders’ Summit, set for July 7-8 of next year at the presidential complex, marking Türkiye’s second major NATO summit since Istanbul in 2004.

The agenda will focus on strengthening defense capabilities, modernizing forces, preparing for cyberattacks and energy insecurity, reviving transatlantic cooperation and enhancing NATO’s ability to manage regional crises and global security challenges.

All NATO member states are expected to send heads of state or government, and some partner countries may attend as observers, with U.S. President Donald Trump among the leaders likely to participate.

A possible one-on-one meeting between Trump and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the presidential complex is also under discussion, potentially occurring before or after the summit sessions, daily Hürriyet reported.

Special arrangements are being made for Air Force One and other summit flights, with the VIP lounge at airbase relocated and the runway undergoing renovations to accommodate visiting leaders.

Ankara’s authorities, military and security forces are coordinating extensively to secure the city during the summit. Selected roads will be closed for the duration of the summit while public employees not required to work will receive administrative leave.

Hosting the summit highlights Türkiye’s strategic role within NATO as a bridge between Eurasia and the Middle East and offers a platform to showcase its defense, diplomacy and security networks.

At a time of mounting regional crises and security threats, Türkiye’s role as host gives greater visibility to NATO’s southern flank and to the Mediterranean, Black Sea and Middle East regions. This offers Ankara both influence and an opportunity to help shape the alliance’s direction.

