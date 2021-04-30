Ankara extends condolences over deadly stampede in Israel

ANKARA

Turkey has extended condolences to the Israeli government and people over the deadly stampede in northern Israel.

“We have received the news with sadness that many people lost their lives as a result of a stampede during a religious festival ceremony on Mount Meron in northern Israel,” read a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry on April 30.

“We extend our condolences to the people and the Government of Israel for this unfortunate incident and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” it added.

At least 44 people were crushed to death at an overcrowded religious bonfire festival in Israel on April 30.

Tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews thronged to the Galilee tomb of second-century sage Rabbi Shim Bar Yochai for annual Lag B’Omer commemorations, which include all-night prayer, mystical songs and dance.