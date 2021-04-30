Ankara extends condolences over deadly stampede in Israel

  • April 30 2021 16:16:00

Ankara extends condolences over deadly stampede in Israel

ANKARA
Ankara extends condolences over deadly stampede in Israel

Turkey has extended condolences to the Israeli government and people over the deadly stampede in northern Israel.

“We have received the news with sadness that many people lost their lives as a result of a stampede during a religious festival ceremony on Mount Meron in northern Israel,” read a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry on April 30.

“We extend our condolences to the people and the Government of Israel for this unfortunate incident and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” it added.

At least 44 people were crushed to death at an overcrowded religious bonfire festival in Israel on April 30.

Tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews thronged to the Galilee tomb of second-century sage Rabbi Shim Bar Yochai for annual Lag B’Omer commemorations, which include all-night prayer, mystical songs and dance.

Crush at Israeli religious festival kills 44
Crush at Israeli religious festival kills 44

Diplomacy,

TURKEY Ankara extends condolences over deadly stampede in Israel

Ankara extends condolences over deadly stampede in Israel
MOST POPULAR

  1. Land prices skyrocket in Turkey’s northwest after Bill Gates rumors

    Land prices skyrocket in Turkey’s northwest after Bill Gates rumors

  2. Nationwide lockdown begins with tight inspections

    Nationwide lockdown begins with tight inspections

  3. Long lockdown triggers exodus from big cities

    Long lockdown triggers exodus from big cities

  4. Turkey not to have problem in supply of COVID-19 vaccines: President

    Turkey not to have problem in supply of COVID-19 vaccines: President

  5. Ramadan drummer attacked with knife in Istanbul

    Ramadan drummer attacked with knife in Istanbul
Recommended
Turkey calls on Israel to allow Palestine to hold elections in East Jerusalem

Turkey calls on Israel to allow Palestine to hold elections in East Jerusalem
Ankara says it’s glad a woman leads EU’s executive branch

Ankara says it’s glad a woman leads EU’s executive branch
S Arabia to close 8 Turkish schools in country by end of 2021

S Arabia to close 8 Turkish schools in country by end of 2021
Turkey blames Greek Cyprus for failing to bring new vision

Turkey blames Greek Cyprus for failing to bring new vision
Bidens genocide remarks not assigning blame: Blinken

Biden's 'genocide' remarks not assigning blame: Blinken
İncirlik base is a Turkish compound, defense ministry reminds

İncirlik base is a Turkish compound, defense ministry reminds
WORLD Judge seeks answers for jail’s Ghislaine Maxwell treatment

Judge seeks answers for jail’s Ghislaine Maxwell treatment

A judge ordered the government on April 29 to explain why guards repeatedly flash light into Ghislaine Maxwell’s cell overnight, an action her lawyers say may have led to a bruise over one eye as she awaits trial in an alleged sex trafficking conspiracy with ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein.
ECONOMY Tourism revenue stands at $2.4 bln in Q1

Tourism revenue stands at $2.4 bln in Q1

Turkey's tourism income stood at $2.45 billion in January-March, the country's statistical authority announced on April 30.
SPORTS Beşiktaş closes in on Turkish Süper Lig title

Beşiktaş closes in on Turkish Süper Lig title

Beşiktaş increased its points advantage to five in the Turkish Süper Lig after mid-week games as it prepares to take on Hatayspor on May 1.