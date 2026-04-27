Ankara expresses concern over gangs targeting Turkish businesspeople in Germany

ANKARA

Turkish criminal gangs in Germany have stepped up acts of intimidation, extortion and violent attacks targeting businesspeople of Turkish origin, prompting diplomatic engagement between the two countries, local media reported on April 27.

Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi conveyed Türkiye’s concerns to his German counterpart, Alexander Dobrindt, in a phone call on April 24. Çiftçi emphasized the growing threat posed by organized crime networks against members of the Turkish business community in Germany, daily Milliyet reported.

Recent reports pointed to a surge in activities by groups such as the Daltons, Caspers, Sarals and Bayğaras, particularly in Berlin and the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

These crime networks have been involved in a series of extortion attempts, threats and armed assaults. More than 60 extortion cases, including incidents involving members of Türkiye’s Independent Industrialists’ and Businessmen’s Association (MÜSİAD), have been reported.

In one of the latest incidents on April 10 in Nuremberg, a prominent Turkish businessperson was targeted by extortionists, the daily reported without specifying the identity. After refusing to comply with their demands, the perpetrators reportedly set fire to the individual’s vehicle and workplace premises.

According to Turkish authorities, 32 individuals affiliated with 18 separate criminal networks in Germany are currently wanted. While 14 suspects are already in custody, Ankara is seeking the apprehension and extradition of the remaining 18.

During his call, Çiftçi described the Nuremberg attack as “deeply concerning” and stressed that visible and concrete measures by German law enforcement would have a deterrent effect on such groups.

Speaking to media representatives last week, Çiftçi said the call was part of broader efforts to enhance cooperation with Germany in combating “new-generation criminal organizations.” He noted that some fugitives who fled abroad have continued to harass Turkish citizens in their host countries, underscoring the need for stronger involvement by German police.

Beyond organized crime, Ankara has long voiced frustration over what it described as insufficient judicial cooperation with Germany in counterterrorism efforts. Germany hosts some of the largest networks of the PKK and FETÖ in Europe.