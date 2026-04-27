Ankara expresses concern over gangs targeting Turkish businesspeople in Germany

Ankara expresses concern over gangs targeting Turkish businesspeople in Germany

ANKARA
Ankara expresses concern over gangs targeting Turkish businesspeople in Germany

Turkish criminal gangs in Germany have stepped up acts of intimidation, extortion and violent attacks targeting businesspeople of Turkish origin, prompting diplomatic engagement between the two countries, local media reported on April 27.

Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi conveyed Türkiye’s concerns to his German counterpart, Alexander Dobrindt, in a phone call on April 24. Çiftçi emphasized the growing threat posed by organized crime networks against members of the Turkish business community in Germany, daily Milliyet reported.

Recent reports pointed to a surge in activities by groups such as the Daltons, Caspers, Sarals and Bayğaras, particularly in Berlin and the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

These crime networks have been involved in a series of extortion attempts, threats and armed assaults. More than 60 extortion cases, including incidents involving members of Türkiye’s Independent Industrialists’ and Businessmen’s Association (MÜSİAD), have been reported.

In one of the latest incidents on April 10 in Nuremberg, a prominent Turkish businessperson was targeted by extortionists, the daily reported without specifying the identity. After refusing to comply with their demands, the perpetrators reportedly set fire to the individual’s vehicle and workplace premises.

According to Turkish authorities, 32 individuals affiliated with 18 separate criminal networks in Germany are currently wanted. While 14 suspects are already in custody, Ankara is seeking the apprehension and extradition of the remaining 18.

During his call, Çiftçi described the Nuremberg attack as “deeply concerning” and stressed that visible and concrete measures by German law enforcement would have a deterrent effect on such groups.

Speaking to media representatives last week, Çiftçi said the call was part of broader efforts to enhance cooperation with Germany in combating “new-generation criminal organizations.” He noted that some fugitives who fled abroad have continued to harass Turkish citizens in their host countries, underscoring the need for stronger involvement by German police.

Beyond organized crime, Ankara has long voiced frustration over what it described as insufficient judicial cooperation with Germany in counterterrorism efforts. Germany hosts some of the largest networks of the PKK and FETÖ in Europe.

targets,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran conflict hits Türkiye’s wedding industry

Iran conflict hits Türkiye’s wedding industry
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran conflict hits Türkiye’s wedding industry

    Iran conflict hits Türkiye’s wedding industry

  2. No risk of oil supply shortages, says energy regulator head

    No risk of oil supply shortages, says energy regulator head

  3. Mixed outlook for Turkish farmers following last year’s frost

    Mixed outlook for Turkish farmers following last year’s frost

  4. Fenerbahçe sacks coach Tedesco after derby loss

    Fenerbahçe sacks coach Tedesco after derby loss

  5. Tuareg rebels in control of key Mali town

    Tuareg rebels in control of key Mali town
Recommended
Ankara hotels gear up for NATO summit as bookings surge

Ankara hotels gear up for NATO summit as bookings surge
Teacher’s ‘instruments on a hanger’ project bridges gap for future artists

Teacher’s ‘instruments on a hanger’ project bridges gap for future artists
Underground farming in Istanbul targets year-round strawberry harvest

Underground farming in Istanbul targets year-round strawberry harvest
Doku probe prompts call to revisit friend’s death

Doku probe prompts call to revisit friend’s death
Pending immunity files in parliament top 1,000

Pending immunity files in parliament top 1,000
Miners’ hunger strike enters second week in Ankara

Miners’ hunger strike enters second week in Ankara
Erdoğan says sharp tech-driven shift cannot be stopped

Erdoğan says 'sharp' tech-driven shift cannot be stopped
WORLD Tuareg rebels in control of key Mali town

Tuareg rebels in control of key Mali town

Jihadists and allied Tuareg separatists in Mali have seized the key northern town of Kidal after coordinated attacks on strategic junta positions, local sources said on Monday.
ECONOMY Iran conflict hits Türkiye’s wedding industry

Iran conflict hits Türkiye’s wedding industry

The ongoing war in the Middle East has begun to weigh on Türkiye’s wedding sector, with rising gold prices and mounting costs prompting many couples to postpone their plans.  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe sacks coach Tedesco after derby loss

Fenerbahçe sacks coach Tedesco after derby loss

Fenerbahçe dismissed coach Domenico Tedesco on April 27 night, just 24 hours after a 3-0 loss to archrival Galatasaray effectively ended the club's hopes of a first league title in over a decade.
﻿