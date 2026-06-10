Ankara, Riyadh ink railway, transport agreements

Ankara, Riyadh ink railway, transport agreements

ANKARA
Ankara, Riyadh ink railway, transport agreements

 

Türkiye and Saudi Arabia reached a historic milestone in the transportation and logistics relations by signing memorandum of understanding agreements in transport and railway fields, Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said on June 9.

“In this context, we are launching a new phase that will strengthen the exchange of expertise and technical cooperation across a wide range of areas, from logistics centers to modern applications,” Uraloğlu said.

He said the two countries are also advancing their joint efforts in the railway sector by establishing a stronger and more sustainable framework for cooperation, particularly in the fields of technology, infrastructure, training, and human resources.

“May these steps, which will contribute to the connectivity, trade and development of our region, bring lasting benefits to both our countries,” he added.

The Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Ministry also stated that the agreement was signed by Uraloğlu and Saudi Arabia's Transport Minister Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser.

Uraloğlu said, “Prior to 2012, our annual bilateral transport volume had reached 20,000.

“Although we currently fall short of that figure due to regional developments, our goal is to take our cooperation beyond even that level.”

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