Ankara expects concrete steps from NATO on national security issues: Erdoğan

  • May 23 2022 14:48:00

Ankara expects concrete steps from NATO on national security issues: Erdoğan

ISTANBUL
Ankara expects concrete steps from NATO on national security issues: Erdoğan

Turkey wants to see concrete steps from NATO on the issues concerning Turkey’s national security, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on May 23, stressing that Ankara could not achieve the support it needed, although it has paid the price for the alliance.

“At a time when the alliance solidarity must be kept at the highest level, the policy of making up excuses must be abandoned and Turkey’s rightful expectations, especially regarding sanctions and support in the fight against terror, must be met,” Erdogan said, speaking at a ceremony held for the docking of Hızırreis submarine and the first welding of Selmanreis submarine in Gölcük.

As a country “paying a price” for NATO, Ankara wants to see concrete steps rather than open-ended diplomatic statements on the issues concerning the country’s national security, he said. “We believe an enlargement policy that disregards the fundamental security sensitivities will benefit neither us nor NATO.”

Despite the vital role Ankara plays in NATO and other international organizations is clear, Erdoğan said they are still having to talk about lifting sanctions by some of the allies. “We can’t put aside the current sanctions against us by Sweden,” he added.

“Neither in the fulfillment of its security needs nor in its legitimate cross-border operations or in its 40-year-long fight against terror has Turkey received the support it has expected from its allies,” the president emphasized.

“Let alone any support or contribution, our country has most of the time been exposed to overt or covert sanctions, embargoes, threats, pressures and blackmails. During this process, double standards have been incidents which we have learned about well, experienced frequently, felt to the bone, and which we have told to our counterparts’ faces at every opportunity,” Erdoğan stated.

Despite the critical incidents taking place in the region, Erdoğan said they see that the same stance is being persistently maintained particularly on the issues of security and defense.

Underscoring that the “double standards” it has faced made Turkey gain opportunities, Erdoğan said the country’s defense industry reached a domestic and national production rate of over 70 percent. The foreign dependency in the defense industry was 80 percent when his government took office, he stated.

Turkey is currently carrying out more than 750 defense industry projects, half of which his government launched in the past five years, Erdoğan stated.

“We have realized many projects that will render our navy stronger and more deterrent for the security of the Blue Homeland,” he said.

Ankara is objecting to the NATO membership of Finland and Sweden over security concerns, accusing them of supporting terror groups. Ankara also says these countries impose defense industry export bans on Turkey.

TURKEY Ankara expects concrete steps from NATO on national security issues: Erdoğan

Ankara expects concrete steps from NATO on national security issues: Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Central Bank to meet this week to decide on rates

    Central Bank to meet this week to decide on rates

  2. CHP held ‘Voice of the Nation’ rally in Istanbul

    CHP held ‘Voice of the Nation’ rally in Istanbul

  3. Turkish carriers to fly most Russian tourists this season

    Turkish carriers to fly most Russian tourists this season

  4. Turkey summons US ambassador over rally warning

    Turkey summons US ambassador over rally warning

  5. Turkish FM to visit Palestine, Israel

    Turkish FM to visit Palestine, Israel
Recommended
Turkish FM to visit Palestine, Israel

Turkish FM to visit Palestine, Israel
Turkey summons US ambassador over rally warning

Turkey summons US ambassador over rally warning
Erdoğan talks to Swedish, Finnish leaders on their NATO bids

Erdoğan talks to Swedish, Finnish leaders on their NATO bids
Erdoğan talks to Swedish, Finnish leaders, discusses NATO bid

Erdoğan talks to Swedish, Finnish leaders, discusses NATO bid
West should recognize YPG as terror organization: Erdoğan

West should recognize YPG as terror organization: Erdoğan
NATO in close contact with Finland, Sweden, Turkey: Stoltenberg

NATO in close contact with Finland, Sweden, Turkey: Stoltenberg
WORLD Biden: US would intervene with military to defend Taiwan

Biden: US would intervene with military to defend Taiwan

President Joe Biden said on Monday that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China were to invade Taiwan, saying the burden to protect Taiwan is "even stronger’ after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It was one of the most forceful presidential statements in support of self-governing in decades.

ECONOMY Construction firms plan large projects in resort towns

Construction firms plan large projects in resort towns

Construction firms are planning large investments in resort towns on the Aegean coast as demand has shifted during the pandemic from homes in large cities to smaller cities.

SPORTS World champ boxers eye Paris Olympics

World champ boxers eye Paris Olympics

Turkey has set its seal on the World Women Boxing Championship held in Istanbul with five gold and two bronze medals, and the world champion boxers now turn their eyes to the 2024 Paris Olympics for new successes.