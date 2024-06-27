Ankara expects 'concrete anti-terrorism measures' from NATO allies

ANKARA

Türkiye expects "concrete steps" from its NATO allies in its fight against terrorism, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on June 26.

"Alliance requires all members to show maximum solidarity with each other on such a sensitive issue as the fight against terrorism," Fidan stated.

His remarks came during a joint press conference following the fourth meeting of the "cooperation process" with his Romanian and Polish counterparts.

Discussions on counter-terrorism were also central to these meetings, Fidan said.

"It is our most natural right to expect our allies to unconditionally stand by Türkiye in the fight against terrorism," he said, adding that Turkey is awaiting "concrete steps."

Fidan stressed the importance of fulfilling promises made regarding anti-terrorism efforts by the upcoming NATO summit in Washington.

The minister recalled decisions made at last year’s summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, which called for unity and cooperation among member states, especially concerning arms sales.

"It is incompatible with the spirit of the alliance for member states to impose sanctions on each other," Fidan said.

"Sanctions and restrictions do not only affect the allied country subjected to them. This anomaly essentially reduces NATO's deterrence and defense capacity."

Turkish officials, including Fidan, have consistently called for stronger support from NATO allies, particularly in the country's fight against the PKK.

Ankara criticizes the U.S. partnerships with the YPG, which Türkiye views as the PKK's Syrian branch, under the pretext of combating ISIL The U.S. claims its relation with the YPG is tactical and limited to fighting the ISIL in northern Syria.