Ankara emerges as a defense industry powerhouse

Ankara emerges as a defense industry powerhouse

ANKARA
Ankara emerges as a defense industry powerhouse

Türkiye’s capital city is rapidly transforming into a global center for defense industry innovation, as a new report from the Ankara Chamber of Industry (ASO) underscores its increasingly dominant role in national and international defense production.

Ankara-based giants like ASELSAN, TUSAŞ, ROKETSAN and MKE are not only responsible for spearheading this transformation but are also providing critical technologies to global firms such as Airbus.

The report also reveals that the localization rate in the Turkish defense sector has reached 80 percent, signaling a shift from foreign reliance to self-sufficient innovation.

According to ASO, by 2024, approximately 50 percent of the national defense industry turnover in Türkiye originates from Ankara.

Defense firms based in the capital — equipped with R&D centers — operate in organized industrial zones and technoparks, working in an integrated manner with SMEs to establish an innovation ecosystem that supplies both the domestic market and international players like Airbus, the report said.

Local companies are heavily investing in cutting-edge research and development, with facilities focused on composite materials, ceramics and nanotechnologies — components vital to aerospace and advanced weaponry, according to the report.

While companies like TUSAŞ and C.E.S. Kompozit manufacture aircraft fuselage components, Epsilon Kompozit, located in Başkent Organized Industrial Zone, stands out as one of the few private firms in Türkiye that exports parts directly to Airbus.

Academic institutions like the ODTÜ Composite Research Center and Bilkent University's NANOTAM are actively supporting research and development in the field.

Their work contributes to industry advancements by delivering outputs such as lighter armor systems, efficient solar panels and biomaterials, strengthening the link between scientific innovation and commercial application.

Beyond defense

ASO President Seyit Ardıç emphasized the long-term vision behind Ankara’s ascension in the defense industry.

He announced that the ASO Technology Base, currently under development on a 1.2 million square meter site — 440,000 square meters of which are indoor facilities — will host over 800 companies at full capacity, creating approximately 20,000 skilled jobs and contributing an additional $1.5 billion in annual exports.

Directly across from the Technology Base, the planned ASO Free Zone will span 4.5 million square meters and accommodate nearly 200 firms, expected to generate around 40,000 new jobs and add $4 billion to Türkiye’s foreign trade volume, Ardıç also said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iğdır’s hills on Türkiye’s geological heritage list

Iğdır’s hills on Türkiye’s geological heritage list
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iğdır’s hills on Türkiye’s geological heritage list

    Iğdır’s hills on Türkiye’s geological heritage list

  2. Battle tank draws divers to Saros Gulf

    Battle tank draws divers to Saros Gulf

  3. Pro-Palestinian protest prompts scuffle onstage at Royal Opera House in London

    Pro-Palestinian protest prompts scuffle onstage at Royal Opera House in London

  4. Archaeologists dig deep in Türkiye’s southeast

    Archaeologists dig deep in Türkiye’s southeast

  5. Mystery of Ayanis Castle’s rooms investigated

    Mystery of Ayanis Castle’s rooms investigated
Recommended
Some 42 percent of Turkish firms meet payment deadlines

Some 42 percent of Turkish firms meet payment deadlines
Motorcycles outnumber cars in six Turkish provinces

Motorcycles outnumber cars in six Turkish provinces
Authority uncovers $1.35 bln in undeclared e-commerce revenue

Authority uncovers $1.35 bln in undeclared e-commerce revenue
US tariffs, laws push Stellantis into $2.7 billion net loss

US tariffs, laws push Stellantis into $2.7 billion net loss
Ryanair profit surges in first quarter on higher fares

Ryanair profit surges in first quarter on higher fares
Inflation expectations ease to 29.7 percent in July: Survey

Inflation expectations ease to 29.7 percent in July: Survey
ECB expected to hold rates as Trump tariff uncertainty lingers

ECB expected to hold rates as Trump tariff uncertainty lingers
WORLD At least 27 killed as Bangladesh fighter jet crashes into school

At least 27 killed as Bangladesh fighter jet crashes into school

At least 27 people, mostly children, were killed after a Bangladeshi fighter jet crashed into a school in the capital Dhaka, a government official said Tuesday, updating an earlier toll of at least 20 dead.
ECONOMY Some 42 percent of Turkish firms meet payment deadlines

Some 42 percent of Turkish firms meet payment deadlines

Türkiye’s’ corporate sector has demonstrated progress in payment behavior, according to the newly released Global Payment Study 2025 by CRIF, Dun & Bradstreet.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿