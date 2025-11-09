Ankara court details sentences in 1997 coup plot case

ANKARA

An Ankara court handling the retrial of the 1997 military intervention case has released its detailed reasoning for the 18-year prison sentences given to 13 defendants for "aiding a coup attempt."

The reasoned judgment said the defendants aimed to obstruct the formation of the government and prevent "the governance of the country within the framework of its legitimate policy."

Among those convicted are retired generals Orhan Yöney and Şükrü Sarıışık, along with former Council of Higher Education (YÖK) head Kemal Gürüz.

The court also ruled to dismiss the cases of Şevket Turan, İzzettin İyigün and Kamuran Orhon, citing their deaths during the trial process.

The Feb. 28, 1997 process, commonly known as the "post-modern coup," saw months of turmoil as the military undertook a campaign against the coalition government led by late ex-prime minister Necmettin Erbakan's Welfare Party.

The court’s decision highlighted that Erbakan and cabinet members “were openly subjected to severe insults and threats” during the military’s campaign against the government.

The Welfare Party was banned in 1998 by the Constitutional Court, while former Chief of General Staff İsmail Hakkı Karadayı was identified in the indictment as the main suspect behind the intervention.