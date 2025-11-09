Ankara court details sentences in 1997 coup plot case

Ankara court details sentences in 1997 coup plot case

ANKARA
Ankara court details sentences in 1997 coup plot case

An Ankara court handling the retrial of the 1997 military intervention case has released its detailed reasoning for the 18-year prison sentences given to 13 defendants for "aiding a coup attempt."

The reasoned judgment said the defendants aimed to obstruct the formation of the government and prevent "the governance of the country within the framework of its legitimate policy."

Among those convicted are retired generals Orhan Yöney and Şükrü Sarıışık, along with former Council of Higher Education (YÖK) head Kemal Gürüz.

The court also ruled to dismiss the cases of Şevket Turan, İzzettin İyigün and Kamuran Orhon, citing their deaths during the trial process.

The Feb. 28, 1997 process, commonly known as the "post-modern coup," saw months of turmoil as the military undertook a campaign against the coalition government led by late ex-prime minister Necmettin Erbakan's Welfare Party.

The court’s decision highlighted that Erbakan and cabinet members “were openly subjected to severe insults and threats” during the military’s campaign against the government.

The Welfare Party was banned in 1998 by the Constitutional Court, while former Chief of General Staff İsmail Hakkı Karadayı was identified in the indictment as the main suspect behind the intervention.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiyes anti-terror bid in letter

Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiye's anti-terror bid in letter
LATEST NEWS

  1. Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiye's anti-terror bid in letter

    Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiye's anti-terror bid in letter

  2. Political leaders honor Atatürk on 87th anniversary of his passing

    Political leaders honor Atatürk on 87th anniversary of his passing

  3. Armenian schools to offer more Turkish language courses

    Armenian schools to offer more Turkish language courses

  4. Erdoğan vows to defend national values on Atatürk commemoration

    Erdoğan vows to defend national values on Atatürk commemoration

  5. Man detained after storming TV channel building with toy gun in Istanbul

    Man detained after storming TV channel building with toy gun in Istanbul
Recommended
Political leaders honor Atatürk on 87th anniversary of his passing

Political leaders honor Atatürk on 87th anniversary of his passing
Erdoğan vows to defend national values on Atatürk commemoration

Erdoğan vows to defend national values on Atatürk commemoration
Man detained after storming TV channel building with toy gun in Istanbul

Man detained after storming TV channel building with toy gun in Istanbul
Türkiye steps in to resolve Rafah standoff amid US pressure on Israel

Türkiye steps in to resolve Rafah standoff amid US pressure on Israel
US intelligence report reveals Atatürk’s strength, intellect

US intelligence report reveals Atatürk’s strength, intellect
Turkish top officials to visit Pakistan amid Afghanistan tensions

Turkish top officials to visit Pakistan amid Afghanistan tensions
Legendary hue Edirne Red finds new life in modern design

Legendary hue 'Edirne Red' finds new life in modern design
WORLD Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiyes anti-terror bid in letter

Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiye's anti-terror bid in letter

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has sent a letter of commendation to Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Iraq, expressing gratitude for his support of Türkiye’s counterterrorism initiatives.
ECONOMY Didem Şekerel Erdoğan expands international role at NielsenIQ

Didem Şekerel Erdoğan expands international role at NielsenIQ

Didem Şekerel Erdoğan, who has long led successful cross-continental initiatives within NielsenIQ, has been elevated to the managing director of the company’s Türkiye operations and the vice president of e-commerce for Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India.  
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿