Ankara condemns terrorist attack in Nigeria

ANKARA

In this photograph taken in Auno on February 10, 2020, a man walking past shops burnt down by suspected members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) during an attack on Feb. 9, 2020, is seen. (Photo by AUDU MARTE via AFP)

Turkey's Foreign Ministry on Feb. 10 condemned the attack in Nigeria's northeastern Borno region that killed at least 30 people.

"We are saddened by the terrorist attack that took place in Nigeria’s Borno state on Feb. 9 which claimed many lives and left several people injured," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry condemned the attack and extended condolences to the families of the killed or injured, and the Nigerian government.

At least 30 people have been killed in Nigeria's northeastern Borno region after suspected Boko Haram militants set ablaze several trucks carrying passengers on Feb. 9 night.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the Boko Haram group and rival Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) splinter group have often carried out attacks in the area.

The passengers were stranded on Feb. 9 evening along a military checkpoint due to the curfew imposed by the military in the town of Auno before the attack happened at around 2100 GMT, resident Bunu Ali who witnessed the attack said.

Auno is a town 24 kilometers from Maiduguri, the state capital.

Reuters cited an eyewitness saying the insurgents attacked on motorbikes shooting sporadically. They set at least 18 vehicles ablaze and abducted several people, another eyewitness told Reuters.

Nigerian Army Commander said the casualty figure was much smaller because the military had recovered 10 bodies on Feb. 10. The commander said the military closed the road at 1500 GMT to curb insurgency.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Feb. 10 condemned the attack, adding that the was receiving more military hardware and intelligence to counter the current security challenges, a statement from the presidential office said.

Borno state is the epicenter of the Boko Haram and ISWA insurgency. The conflict has lasted a decade, during which time the militants have killed thousands and millions have fled from their homes in the region.