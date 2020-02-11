Ankara condemns terrorist attack in Nigeria

  • February 11 2020 10:19:23

Ankara condemns terrorist attack in Nigeria

ANKARA
Ankara condemns terrorist attack in Nigeria

In this photograph taken in Auno on February 10, 2020, a man walking past shops burnt down by suspected members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) during an attack on Feb. 9, 2020, is seen. (Photo by AUDU MARTE via AFP)

Turkey's Foreign Ministry on Feb. 10 condemned the attack in Nigeria's northeastern Borno region that killed at least 30 people.

"We are saddened by the terrorist attack that took place in Nigeria’s Borno state on Feb. 9 which claimed many lives and left several people injured," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry condemned the attack and extended condolences to the families of the killed or injured, and the Nigerian government.

At least 30 people have been killed in Nigeria's northeastern Borno region after suspected Boko Haram militants set ablaze several trucks carrying passengers on Feb. 9 night.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the Boko Haram group and rival Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) splinter group have often carried out attacks in the area.

The passengers were stranded on Feb. 9 evening along a military checkpoint due to the curfew imposed by the military in the town of Auno before the attack happened at around 2100 GMT, resident Bunu Ali who witnessed the attack said.

Auno is a town 24 kilometers from Maiduguri, the state capital.

Reuters cited an eyewitness saying the insurgents attacked on motorbikes shooting sporadically. They set at least 18 vehicles ablaze and abducted several people, another eyewitness told Reuters.

Nigerian Army Commander said the casualty figure was much smaller because the military had recovered 10 bodies on Feb. 10. The commander said the military closed the road at 1500 GMT to curb insurgency.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Feb. 10 condemned the attack, adding that the was receiving more military hardware and intelligence to counter the current security challenges, a statement from the presidential office said.

Borno state is the epicenter of the Boko Haram and ISWA insurgency. The conflict has lasted a decade, during which time the militants have killed thousands and millions have fled from their homes in the region.

terrorism,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey retaliates after regime shelling kills troops

    Turkey retaliates after regime shelling kills troops

  2. Erdoğan: Social media has turned into trash

    Erdoğan: Social media has turned into trash

  3. Snow in Kibyra: Ancient city turns into winter wonderland

    Snow in Kibyra: Ancient city turns into winter wonderland

  4. First supermoon of 2020 brightens up Edirne skies

    First supermoon of 2020 brightens up Edirne skies

  5. Response to Akıncı must be given at ballot box

    Response to Akıncı must be given at ballot box
Recommended
Iraqi court sentences two to death over killing of Turkish diplomat

Iraqi court sentences two to death over killing of Turkish diplomat
MHP leader urges revising relations with Moscow

MHP leader urges revising relations with Moscow
Heretical Greek admiral proposes open Ankara-Athens negotiations

Heretical Greek admiral proposes open Ankara-Athens negotiations
US envoy to visit Ankara amid Idlib escalation

US envoy to visit Ankara amid Idlib escalation
Turkish, Kyrgyz presidents talk over phone

Turkish, Kyrgyz presidents talk over phone
Turkey says advises against Mongolia travel over coronavirus

Turkey says advises against Mongolia travel over coronavirus
WORLD Greece aims to send 200 migrants a week back to Turkey

Greece aims to send 200 migrants a week back to Turkey

Greece has announced that it will begin building closed camps for migrants on its Aegean islands in March and plans to send 200 asylum seekers back to Turkey each week.

ECONOMY 1.2 mln tons of red meat produced in 2019

1.2 mln tons of red meat produced in 2019

Turkey's red meat production reached 1.2 million tons in 2019, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Feb. 11.
SPORTS Galatasaray wins to climb up in league standings

Galatasaray wins to climb up in league standings

The defending champion beats Kasımpaşa with three goals to extend its win streak to five games in the Süper Lig to climb up to the fifth spot, while leader Sivasspor fails to beat title hopeful Başakşehir in a home match