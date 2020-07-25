Ankara condemns statements by Greek officials, burning of Turkish flag

  • July 25 2020 10:24:00

Ankara condemns statements by Greek officials, burning of Turkish flag

ANKARA
Ankara condemns statements by Greek officials, burning of Turkish flag

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on July 25 condemned statements by Greek officials and the burning of the Turkish flag in Greece after the first Islamic prayers in nine decades were held at Istanbul's Hagia Sophia.

"Greece showed once again its enmity towards Islam and Turkey with the excuse of reacting to Hagia Sophia Mosque being opened to prayers," ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a written statement.

Church bells tolled in mourning across Greece on July 24 as Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan joined prayers at Hagia Sophia. 

In a message marking Greece's 46th anniversary of the restoration of democracy, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos
Mitsotakis called the conversion an "affront to the civilisation of the 21st century."

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said it strongly condemned hostile statements by the Greek government and parliament
members to stir up the public, and the burning of a Turkish flag in the Greek city of Thessaloniki.

“Greece should, from now on, wake up from the Byzantine dream that she has been unable to wake up for 567 years and get rid of her frustration emanating from it,” Aksoy said.

The Greek oppression against the Muslim Turkish minority in the country are registered by the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights, he noted, adding that Greece is the only European country which has no mosque in its capital and that it has condoned the destruction of historical mosques on its territory.

Aksoy highlighted that the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque has opened for worship in line with the will of the Turkish nation.

He added that the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, like other cultural assets on the Turkish lands, belongs to Turkey, and said: "... it will be in our possession and protection forever."

The Hagia Sophia served as a church for 916 years until the conquest of Istanbul, and a mosque from 1453 to 1934- nearly 500 years - and most recently as a museum for 86 years.

One of the most visited historic buildings in Turkey by domestic and international tourists, Hagia Sophia was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1985, during its time as a museum.

On July 10, a Turkish court annulled a 1934 Cabinet decree that had turned Hagia Sophia into a museum, paving the way for its use again as a mosque.




MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey marks 97th anniversary of Treaty of Lausanne

    Turkey marks 97th anniversary of Treaty of Lausanne

  2. Ankara condemns statements by Greek officials, burning of Turkish flag

    Ankara condemns statements by Greek officials, burning of Turkish flag

  3. First Muslim prayers held in Hagia Sophia after 85 years

    First Muslim prayers held in Hagia Sophia after 85 years

  4. Two contrasting pictures from today’s Turkey

    Two contrasting pictures from today’s Turkey

  5. Turkey slams France’s sanction threats about East Med

    Turkey slams France’s sanction threats about East Med
Recommended
Turkey marks 97th anniversary of Treaty of Lausanne

Turkey marks 97th anniversary of Treaty of Lausanne
Turkey in talks with Russia, EU for Libya truce

Turkey in talks with Russia, EU for Libya truce
Albanian parliament passes military deal with Turkey

Albanian parliament passes military deal with Turkey
Turkey slams France’s sanction threats about East Med

Turkey slams France’s sanction threats about East Med
Russian FM meets UN General Assembly head Bozkır

Russian FM meets UN General Assembly head Bozkır
Turkey officially opens embassy in Equatorial Guinea

Turkey officially opens embassy in Equatorial Guinea
WORLD Harry and Meghan book lifts lid on bitter split with family

Harry and Meghan book lifts lid on bitter split with family

Prince Harry and wife Meghan blamed "viper" courtiers for widening their rift with the royal family, according to extracts from a new book published in The Times on July 25. 
ECONOMY Standard & Poors affirms Turkey credit ratings

Standard & Poor's affirms Turkey credit ratings

The Standard & Poor's (S&P) rating agency affirmed Turkey's sovereign credit ratings on July 24 and kept its outlook "stable."  
SPORTS UEFA to cut Fenerbahçes European revenues

UEFA to cut Fenerbahçe's European revenues

Turkish football club Fenerbahçe has been fined €2 million ($2.3 million) by European football's governing body UEFA on July 22 for violating Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.