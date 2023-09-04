Ankara condemns attack on Turkish cemetery in Greece

Türkiye has strongly condemned an attack on the Turkish minority's cemetery in Greece's western Thrace region over the weekend by unidentified persons.

"We expect the Greek authorities to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice as soon as possible, to ensure that they receive the punishment they deserve and to clarify the reasons behind the incident," Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanju Bilgiç said in a statement issued on Sept. 3.

His remarks came after some tombstones in a cemetery in the village of Polianthos, or Narlıköy in Turkish, were damaged by unidentified people.

"We have taken note of the statement made by the Greek Secretary General at the Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs on this heinous incident, stating that an investigation has been initiated,” Bilgiç said.

The spokesperson conveys the ministry's condolences to those living in Narlıköy to share their sorrow. “The fact that even the cemeteries of Muslims are being targeted as part of the increasing Islamophobia across Europe demonstrates the importance and urgency of the struggle to defend our common human values," he noted.

Türkiye calls on Greece to take the necessary measures in this direction to prevent similar acts in the future and to ensure the peace and security of the Turkish minority of Western Thrace, Bilgiç added.

The region located near Greece's northeastern border with Türkiye is home to a substantial Turkish minority numbering around 150,000.

