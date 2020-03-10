Ankara condemns assassination attempt on Sudanese PM

  • March 10 2020 11:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey on March 9 condemned the attempted assassination of Sudan's prime minister in the capital Khartoum.

“We strongly condemn the heinous assassination attempt that targeted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok today in Sudan,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“Continuation of the transition period in Sudan in tranquility and stability is important. Turkey, while standing in solidarity with friendly and brotherly Sudan, will continue to support this process,” it added.

Hamdok survived an assassination attempt targeting his convoy as he headed to work on March 9 morning in the capital Khartoum.

No casualties were reported, but some vehicles in the convoy were damaged.

An investigation has been launched into the assassination bid.

