Ankara condemns Armenian attack on Azerbaijan’s Terter city

ANKARA

Turkey has strongly condemned the ongoing attacks of Armenia against civilian settlements in Azerbaijan, the Foreign Ministry said on Oct.15, recalling that three civilians were killed and five were injured at a funeral in a cemetery as a result of Armenia’s latest attack on Terter.



“Armenia continues to disregard the humanitarian ceasefire announced on Oct. 10 for the exchange of prisoners and funerals. Those who do not get their share of humanity do not allow our Azerbaijani brothers to bury even their bodies,” said the written statement.



“With this latest attack, Armenia once again showed the world its unlawful face that is incompatible with humanitarian values,” said the ministry, reiterating Turkey’s solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan.