Ankara calls on Russia, Ukraine to end war

Ankara calls on Russia, Ukraine to end war

ANKARA
Ankara calls on Russia, Ukraine to end war

Türkiye called on Russia and Ukraine to sit on the negotiation table without delay to end the war, highlighting the importance of the resumption of the grain deal for contributing to global food security.

In a statement released after the National Security Council (MGK) meeting on Wednesday, the Communications Directorate said Ankara made a call for peace to both sides and emphasized the significance of returning to the Black Sea Grain Initiative to prevent potential food crisis in needy countries.

Turkey,

WORLD Wildfire on Maui kills at least 6, damages over 270 structures as it sweeps through historic town

Wildfire on Maui kills at least 6, damages over 270 structures as it sweeps through historic town
LATEST NEWS

  1. Wildfire on Maui kills at least 6, damages over 270 structures as it sweeps through historic town

    Wildfire on Maui kills at least 6, damages over 270 structures as it sweeps through historic town

  2. N Korea's Kim dismisses military chief, calls for war preparations

    N Korea's Kim dismisses military chief, calls for war preparations

  3. Anti-corruption Ecuadorian presidential candidate assassinated at rally

    Anti-corruption Ecuadorian presidential candidate assassinated at rally

  4. Ankara calls on Russia, Ukraine to end war

    Ankara calls on Russia, Ukraine to end war

  5. Maximum temperature human body can survive identified

    Maximum temperature human body can survive identified
Recommended
‘Treasure hunters’ loot 150-year-old church

‘Treasure hunters’ loot 150-year-old church
Scientific delegation returns from arctic expedition

Scientific delegation returns from arctic expedition
Deeper wells threatening Türkiyes breadbasket

Deeper wells 'threatening' Türkiye's breadbasket
Minister unveils plan to bolster hospital security

Minister unveils plan to bolster hospital security
Police launch inspections targeting beggars in Istanbul

Police launch inspections targeting beggars in Istanbul
Worker injured in silo explosion dies in hospital

Worker injured in silo explosion dies in hospital
WORLD Wildfire on Maui kills at least 6, damages over 270 structures as it sweeps through historic town

Wildfire on Maui kills at least 6, damages over 270 structures as it sweeps through historic town

A wildfire tore through the heart of the Hawaiian island of Maui in darkness Wednesday, reducing much of a historic town to ash and forcing people to jump into the ocean to flee the flames. At least six people died, dozens were wounded and 271 structures were damaged or destroyed.

ECONOMY Honda’s profits double on healthy global sales

Honda’s profits double on healthy global sales

Honda reported yesterday that its April-June profit more than doubled on healthy sales of its motorcycles and cars, as the Japanese company also received a perk from favorable exchange rates.
SPORTS Biles captures US Classic in return to competition

Biles captures US Classic in return to competition

Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles made a triumphant return to gymnastics after a two-year hiatus, dominating the U.S. Classic on Aug. 5 in her first competition since the Tokyo Olympics.