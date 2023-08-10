Ankara calls on Russia, Ukraine to end war

ANKARA

Türkiye called on Russia and Ukraine to sit on the negotiation table without delay to end the war, highlighting the importance of the resumption of the grain deal for contributing to global food security.

In a statement released after the National Security Council (MGK) meeting on Wednesday, the Communications Directorate said Ankara made a call for peace to both sides and emphasized the significance of returning to the Black Sea Grain Initiative to prevent potential food crisis in needy countries.