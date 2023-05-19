Ankara calls on ending ‘provocative’ rhetoric by Greek PM on Pontus

ANKARA

The Foreign Ministry on May 19 called on Greece to end “provocative” rhetoric on Greek Pontus expressed by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, while Türkiye marks the Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day.

“May 19, 1919, is a blessed date when a nation started its struggle for survival under the leadership of our great leader Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye. This unique liberation struggle has taken its place in history as a lesson that Greece, which attempted to invade Anatolia with the support of the imperialist powers of the period, should never forget,” the statement said.

Ankara considers it a “futile effort” to target this special day, which represents the beginning of Türkiye’s War of Independence, through the “baseless Pontus claims of some radical groups” against Türkiye’s history, the ministry said, noting that their activities “fueling Turkish hostility,” while the statements of some politicians in Greece “distort” the historical facts.

“We remind those who target our country with unrealistic claims and statements that the responsibility of Greece and the fact that it was sentenced to pay compensation for the atrocities committed by the invading Greek army in violation of the laws of war during the bloody invasion of Anatolia were recorded with the Treaty of Lausanne,” the statement read.

“We invite politicians, who continue to use tools such as cheating, distortion, fabrication, lies and reversing the truth, to face their own dark history by getting rid of the hysteria stemming from Turkish hostility,” the ministry said.

Ankara “recommend” that all circles in Greece adopt a vision that will enable an environment of peace and cooperation, instead of continuing their “provocative rhetoric and actions today.”

Mitsotakis on May 19 made a statement to commemorate the Greeks of Pontus and Asia Minor and said, “While those who escaped, left their ancestral homes in order to be resurrected in the motherland. Always keeping their history and tradition alive.”