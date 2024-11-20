Ankara, Baku to strengthen green energy cooperation: Azerbaijani minister

Ankara, Baku to strengthen green energy cooperation: Azerbaijani minister

BAKU
Ankara, Baku to strengthen green energy cooperation: Azerbaijani minister

Azerbaijan and Türkiye will take steps to strengthen their cooperation in green energy, the former's energy minister told state-run Anadolu at the U.N. climate change conference COP29 being held in Baku.

Parviz Shahbazov said Azerbaijan put forward important energy initiative pledges at the event that continues till Nov. 22, such as the Global Energy Storage and Grids Pledge, the Green Energy Pledge: Green Energy Zones and Corridors, and the Hydrogen Declaration.

“Such projects already exist between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, and work is underway,” the minister added.

He said increasing energy storage and strengthening electricity grid networks are significant in combating climate change, and especially setting international standards and certifications for hydrogen.

“These energy initiative pledges will be important to realize our goals to triple the renewable energy capacity and double energy efficiency, which were decided upon in Dubai a year ago,” he said, referring to the COP28 conference, which was held in the UAE last year.

“We cooperate with Türkiye in green energy more than any other country and we will further develop our cooperation from now on,” Shahbazov said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Workers lock themselves inside mine in Ankara protest

Workers lock themselves inside mine in Ankara protest
LATEST NEWS

  1. Workers lock themselves inside mine in Ankara protest

    Workers lock themselves inside mine in Ankara protest

  2. MİT chief briefs CHP on counterterrorism efforts

    MİT chief briefs CHP on counterterrorism efforts

  3. Türkiye condemns missile attack on cargo ship by Houthis

    Türkiye condemns missile attack on cargo ship by Houthis

  4. Turkish students struggle to secure visas for Italian universities

    Turkish students struggle to secure visas for Italian universities

  5. UN-led global system suffered serious damage due to Israel’s massacres: Fidan

    UN-led global system suffered serious damage due to Israel’s massacres: Fidan
Recommended
Turkish households solely powered by wind and solar

Turkish households solely powered by wind and solar
Consumer confidence weakens in November, shows TÜİK data

Consumer confidence weakens in November, shows TÜİK data
Number of EVs on Türkiye’s roads exceeds 150,000

Number of EVs on Türkiye’s roads exceeds 150,000
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani charged with fraud

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani charged with fraud
US regulators seek to break up Google, forcing Chrome sale

US regulators seek to break up Google, forcing Chrome sale
Musk outlines plans for mass cuts as Trump efficiency czar

Musk outlines plans for mass cuts as Trump 'efficiency' czar
Türkiye’s leading startups to take stage at Slush 2024

Türkiye’s leading startups to take stage at Slush 2024
WORLD Icelandic village evacuated after new volcanic eruption

Icelandic village evacuated after new volcanic eruption

A fishing village and tourist hot spot in southwest Iceland was evacuated late Nov. 20 after a volcano erupted in the region for the seventh time in a year, officials said.

ECONOMY Turkish households solely powered by wind and solar

Turkish households solely powered by wind and solar

Electricity needs of all households in Türkiye are met with the electricity generated only from wind and solar power plants, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿